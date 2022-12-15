BONGO.jpg

Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office K-9 Bongo, received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. 

Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office K9 Bongo has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.  K9 Bongo’s vest was embroidered with the sentiment, “This gift of protection provided by Keith.”

