Mille Lacs County has sent a letter of support for a four-lane feasibility study for Highway 23 between Foley and Mora. The letter is part of the Highway 23 Coalition’s efforts to grow the Highway 23 corridor, which runs from the southwest region of the state all the way to Duluth.
The letter is addressed to transportation district engineer, Mike Ginnaty, of Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT). As a member of the Highway 23 Coalition, the letter urges MnDOT “to continue eliminating the two-lane gaps in TH 23.” Safety and “efficient movement of people and commerce” are cited as the top two concerns of the board for supporting the study.
Mille Lacs County Board Commissioner Dan Whitcomb asked the board who the Mille Lacs County representative is on the coalition. In the absence of an economic developer for the county, County Administrator Dillon Hayes has been filling in for the interim, though he is not on the board, as the former county economic developer, Mike Wimmer, was. Commissioner Genny Reynolds noted that Mille Lacs County’s presence is important, as the coalition is a “very worthwhile project,” and much funding is found through them. The county pays $1,000 annually to be part of the coalition.
Allocation of ARP funds
The remaining portion of funds from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) amounting to $5,089,696.65 were officially allocated to offset payroll 100% of payroll expenses in nine different county departments, including in the administrative services office, assessor/recorder’s office, the attorney’s office, PSAP (Public Safety Answering Points – dispatch) and the economic development office; 85% of payroll expenses from the sheriff’s office were covered as well.
This appropriation covered payroll expenses for 2022. The resolution detailed that the final rule of the U.S. Department of the Treasury allowed up to $10 million of loss revenue to be recouped by state, local and tribal governments. Hayes said the money could be used for “essentially anything over the course of business.” The adoption of the resolution formalized the assignment of the funds for costs already incurred in 2022.
Normally, the departments’ payrolls that were covered by ARP are funded by levy dollars, Hayes noted. No ARP funds were included in the adopted 2023 budget.
