Kristine Klopp, Mille Lacs County community health services administrator, addressed the county board regarding COVID-19 cases during their work session on Oct. 19.
Klopp stated that COVID-19 cases in Mille Lacs County are on the rise at the end of September and exceed that cases statewide. For the week of Sept. 26 through Oct. 2, cases in Mille Lacs County totaled 48, and statewide, the average was 36 cases.
The cases showed a decrease in early October from 167 cases in early October to 126 cases by Oct. 16.
The highest age group affected by COVID is the 25-44-year-olds, with the second highest age group being the 45-64-year-olds. Young children have been the least affected in September and October.
Klopp stated that the County is partnering with Mille Lacs Health System on COVID-19 booster shots and currently have Pfizer boosters available. She said that the Moderna booster was approved last week and may be available as early as the end of October.
A COVID-19 testing center has now been made available in Milaca because Mille Lacs County is considered a “testing desert” by the Minnesota Department of Health. “We have been getting the word out and are doing testing two days per week,” said Klopp.
Testing takes place on Mondays and Wednesdays at the Gorecki Building by the Milaca Recreation Park. The Vault Saliva Test will be offered on-site. Tests are registered to the participant’s phone on an APP, and results will be sent within 24-48 hours. If participants do not have a phone with internet capabilities, the County will have alternative registration options available on site.
The Gorecki Building at the Milaca Recreation Park at 435 2nd St NW, Milaca, Minn.
Please check with the Mille Lacs County website for additional testing information and instructions on how to register for a testing appointment. Testing will be for ages two and older. To schedule a testing appt, visit https://www.millelacs.mn.gov/2707/Register-for-the-COVID-19-Vaccine-Testin.
