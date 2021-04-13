The annual meeting of the member of the Mille Lacs Energy Cooperative will be held at The Grand Casino Mille Lacs, 777 Grand Avenue, Onamia, on Thursday, May 6. Registration will begin at 3:30 p.m., and the annual business meeting will begin at 5 p.m.
The purpose of this meeting will include election of directors of Districts 2, 5, 6, and 7. This election will be held in accordance with Article III, Section 4 of corporation bylaws. Members may vote in-person, online or by mail on proposed amendments and bylaws.
The first amendment is new will allow use of electronic signatures by members and directors. A second proposed amendment to the bylaws will change “General Manager” to “CEO (Chief Executive Officer).”
There will also be transaction of any other business that may properly come before this meeting.
