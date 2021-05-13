The 2021 Mille Lacs Energy Cooperative (MLEC) Annual Meeting was held at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 6th, at the Grand Casino Mille Lacs. The meeting was a drive-in style and took place outside in the parking lot. Members stayed in their vehicles and listened to the meeting via radio broadcast. There were 47 registered members in attendance.
The theme for the meeting was “Strength Moving Forward.” Members heard comments from Board President, Harold Harms, who talked about MLEC’s stability throughout the past year and the cooperative’s strengths including its leadership, employees, and wholesale power provider (Great River Energy).
CEO Sarah Cron talked in detail about how MLEC has successfully navigated the COVID-19 pandemic and how the cooperative has given back to members during these unprecedented times. Cron also discussed the potential new operations center.
Lincoln Messner, MLEC Accounting & Finance Manager, gave a summary of the cooperative’s financials throughout 2019 & 2020. Members followed along in their Annual Report booklets. An electronic copy can be found at www.mlecmn.net.
Due to the meeting format, members were asked to submit questions ahead of time. Questions regarding solar panels, building a new operations center, and job titles were all addressed live during the broadcast.
Per MLEC Bylaws, Article II, Section 8, Carol Pundt of District 2 and Don Appel of District 5 were re-elected by acclamation.
Bruce Robinson was re-elected in District 6 and Michael Reem re-elected in District 7.
Several door prizes were given away for those in attendance. All prizes were mailed to ensure the safety of members and employees. Prizes included multiple gift cards, bill credits, and Grand Casino gift certificate packages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.