At the Dec. 22 board meeting, your MLEC Board of Directors unanimously voted to move forward with the new operations facility project. MLEC will be working with Architectural Resources Inc. and McGough Construction to bring the project to fruition.
Located near the junction of Highways 169 and 18, the new site is ideally positioned to more effectively and efficiently serve MLEC’s growing member base, while still having easy access to reach the entire membership from a single location. Since its creation in 1940, MLEC has evolved into a critical infrastructure, serving more members with more offerings in a more connected world.
“Our 1960s facility was wonderful when it was built, but our growth has constrained our existing facility’s ability to serve MLEC’s diverse business needs,” said Sarah Cron, CEO of MLEC. “This new operations facility will be transformative for MLEC now and for its next 80 years.”
This long-term investment will help MLEC more competitively meet the needs of community members in Aitkin, Crow Wing, and Mille Lacs counties for affordable energy, efficient services, and high-speed Internet; all while helping us more flexibly adapt to the necessary and exciting innovations in the energy and information industry.
The current MLEC operations facility is located one mile east of Aitkin on Highway 169. The estimated $16 million construction project, located approximately 11 miles south of Aitkin, is expected to be completed 18 months after breaking ground.
“What’s best for our members guides our strategic decisions,” said Harald Harms, board president of MLEC. “When faced with the decision of spending millions of dollars to renovate our current facility or build new, we decided that the longevity of a new facility will serve MLEC best.”
For more information visit mlecmn.net/TheNext80Years or give our office a call at 218-927-2191.
MLEC is a not-for-profit, electric distribution cooperative owned by the members we serve. We provide service to over 13,500 members in parts of Aitkin, Crow Wing, and Mille Lacs counties. Our operations facility is located at 36559 US Highway 169, one mile east of Aitkin.
