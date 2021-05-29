As many have heard from past MLEC Outlet newsletters and newspaper articles, Mille Lacs Energy Cooperative has been investigating the possibility of building a new operations center. In September of 2020, MLEC purchased a property on Highway 169, south of Aitkin. The initial purchase for the home and 40 acres was for $450,000. The cooperative recently sold the house and 7 acres for $400,000. According to the realtor, the buyers are extremely happy with their purchase and are excited to have MLEC as a potential neighbor.
Another step in the investigative process has been completed with MNDOT’s approval to put a turn lane and driveway into the property from Highway 169.
With lots still happening behind the scenes, MLEC has not contacted an architect or contractor yet. The price of a new operations center is still uncertain. Things must happen in a logical order to make the best use of the cooperative’s resources. For example, if MLEC couldn’t get a conditional use permit, the land would have not been purchased. If the driveway permit was declined, there would be no need for an architect.
If for any reason MLEC decides not to move forward with the project, the land with road access will go up for sale, and it will still have been a good investment for MLEC and the membership.
A full project recap will be available in the June Outlet newsletter. Past articles are also available online at www.mlecmn.net/newsletters. If you have any questions or concerns, please call Mille Lacs Energy at 218-927-2191. Our staff would be more than happy to discuss the project and answer your questions.
