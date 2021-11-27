It’s hard for me to say it but I’ve been coming to Lake Mille Lacs for over 50 years, since I was about 6 or 7 when my father started dragging me up here. I’ve been a permanent resident for 37 years now and have been intricately involved in the management information of Lake Mille Lacs for 25 of those years. I’ve learned many things about this wonderful body of water, I’ve seen her cycle her population of predator and prey numerous times and watched her evolve as different events are introduced into her environment.
Lake Mille Lacs has always been adapting and evolving and cycling, what hasn’t changed at all is the techniques of data collection by the Minnesota DNR. There are records of data as far back as 60 years and maybe more, but all of them use virtually the same techniques only with more intensity as it came into current times.
There are so many things that have happened in the last 30 years to change the environment, the water clarity, the types of harvest of walleyes and last but not least the effect of invasives, specifically Zebra mussels.
These little water filtering crustaceans can have a very direct impact on the energy level and productivity of the lake as it starts from the bottom up and takes out a percentage of plankton. This is where the energy of the lake begins as plankton feeds the baby walleyes and the baitfish.
But Mille Lacs has once again been evolving and her population of both predator and prey have been adapting to their new environment, the biggest change being water clarity. The population of zebra mussels has actually gone down over 75% in the last decade.
Anecdotal evidence is not allowed in the world of data collection, it can be used as a catalyst to start a study but until there is a decade of data, none of it means anything.
Some of the most obvious changes have been that the population of predators is up, and the location of those predators. This has a direct effect on data collection, specifically the fall test nets which are placed precisely in the same location (mostly shallow water) at a certain water temp every year.
Smallmouth bass population has increased in the last two decades making Mille Lacs one of the best bass lakes in the nation. As that population increases it takes territory and can change the habits of walleyes and perch.
Smallmouth primarily feed on crawfish but can be territorial to other species.
Walleyes have had clearer water, different harvest techniques and a shortage of their favorite prey — the yellow perch. Again there is an adaptation taking place that is only anecdotal but obvious, walleyes have moved to deeper water. They have been seen in huge numbers (schools) out in the basin areas of the lake. This is an area that is virtually untouched by any type of data collection. Why are they there? Walleyes basically eat and look for more to eat after eating; my guess would be they have started to utilize this area of the lake because it holds a food source. Bugs, bloodworms, mayfly larvae, etc., all seem to be prevalent in these areas and where you find these you will find walleyes and also perch and tullibee.
My point being that as the data collection happens in the same areas of the lake (most in less than 25 feet) in perpetuity, the lake and its population react to its current and changing environment.
I’ve made a suggestion that maybe some of the amazing new sonar equipment that many anglers have on their boats would be a good way to actually record the abundance of walleyes in the basin areas. This would mean nothing to the data collectors but it might start a discussion.
The data on walleyes from this fall shows no great news; it shows stability with a slight decline. If you talk to the anglers and cabin owners you will hear a different story, basically some of the best fishing in decades has been happening and this year there have been a ton of small perch spotted swimming in different areas. Perch and other baitfish in the lake are some of the most important species and unfortunately the least studied by the data collectors.
I guess what I’m trying to say is that no matter what we throw at her, Mille Lacs will adapt to it and eventually be back to a new normal that won’t be detected by the data collectors.
Guest columnist Steve Johnson is a local businessman and member of the Mille Lacs Fishery Advisory Committee, Eastside Township Board Chair, Mille Lacs County Planning Commission, Mille Lacs Tourism Treasurer.
