The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced the fall netting survey results and the quota for the 2022/23 walleye fishing season on Mille Lacs Lake at the Mille Lacs Fisheries Advisory Committee meeting held February 15 at the Brainerd DNR offices.
Allocation is set
The overall harvest quota will be 135,000 pounds of walleye. The anglers’ portion will be 80,300 pounds and the tribal portion will be 54,700 pounds. Last year the total allocation was 150,000 pounds.
Fall netting survey presentation
Mille Lacs Area Supervisor Tom Heinrich gave a presentation outlining the fall netting survey results. The survey originally started in 1983 with 32 near-shore nets and was expanded in 2002 with 20 more nets that were set off shore. According to Heinrich, the survey is done in September and the sampling will not start until the water drops below 66 degrees. The same locations are used every year, “in an attempt to minimize as many of the environmental variables that we can actually control” Heinrich said.
The nets are gill nets, which have a certain size mesh depending on the size of fish targeted.
Once a fish swims into the square in the net, it becomes tangled and cannot get out. The nets are set for a 24-hour period. They are set in the morning and left overnight and checked the following morning. Heinrich said “Basically whatever swims into that gill net is our sample.”
Once the nets are retrieved and brought back to shore, the fish are then measured, weighed and the sex is determined. A sample is also taken that is used later to determine the age of the fish as well. This year, once again the 2013-year class stood out, as did the 2017 class. “These are the two strong year classes we have in our population right now,” said Heinrich.
According to a graph he shared, the 2013 fish are anywhere from 17-23 inches long and the 2017 class fish are 14-19 inches long, showing that the larger fish in the 2017 class had caught up and overlapped the smaller fish in the 2013 class.
The nets will catch fish up until they’re around 10 years old, after that it’s a real small sample size. Heinrich said the reason for that is, “as those fish grow, they actually tend to outgrow our gill nets.” In other words, the mesh size is too small for the bigger fish to get caught in.
According to Heinrich, once the fish get over 24-25 inches, they just don’t sample as well as the smaller fish in the 14-22 inch size range.
The numbers
The overall numbers per net were down last year from the previous year, but the overall number of mature fish that were caught pretty much stayed the same. According to Heinrich, the reason for that is, “the 2017 class had very few that were mature the year before, and this year approximately 85% of that class is mature. So even though the abundance went down, the pounds of mature fish stayed very much the same.” That is good news for the future.
Fall forage assessment
The fall forage assessment began in 2010. Heinrich showed a graph that reflected the strong yellow perch year classes coincided with the strong walleye year classes. These classes were again the 2013 and 2017 classes, but the 2020 class was also mentioned.
Heinrich said there are a lot of 5-7 inch perch in the lake right now.
“There’s millions of those things right now, and that’s probably one of the reasons our catch rates are down a little bit this winter,” he said.
That is good news for perch lovers. The perch that are less than 7 inches long that are currently in the lake have not been this abundant since 2009. “So that’s quite a significant change on the lake right now” Heinrich added.
Previous strong yellow perch classes were 1995, 1998, 2005 and 2009. A number of things happened to the lake around that time to cause the drop in successful perch year classes, including the zebra mussel peak in 2012.
All and all, it’s not great news for anglers, but it’s not bad news either. Look for more information in the Messenger on the upcoming 2022 open water regulations as they are announced.
