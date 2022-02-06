It was the 0-12 Floodwood Polar Bears who hosted the 0-13 Mille Lacs Raiders in a non-conference boys basketball game on Jan. 25. Obviously, one of those two teams would leave the gym with their first win of the season. The Raiders were the lucky team that night, posting a convincing 65-47 win over their host.
Mille Lacs got solid scoring from the inside with 23 points from their power forward John Bayerle and they got 12 points each from AJ Drift, Eric Pederson and Jacob Gallion which was enough to earn them their first win this season. Drift also had a double-double, with 12 points and 11 rebounds.
“This was a big win for our team. Our guys deserve to be happy since they have worked so hard for so long this year,” said Raiders coach Jason Runyan.
Even though the Long Prairie Thunder is a larger school than the combined Isle/Onamia Raiders, the coaching staff for the Raiders felt their team had a chance of winning when they took on the Thunder on Jan. 27.
Why?
Because the Thunder had just two wins on the season coming into the contest and the Raiders were just coming off their first win two nights before.
The Raiders did give the Thunder a close enough game, but came out on the short end, 57-47. The star of offense for the Raiders was Eric Pederson who had 21 points including seveen 3-pointers.
The game may have been lost at the free-throw line where the Raiders were just 6-16.
There were years in the recent past where boys basketball coaches in the Great River Conference could confidently pencil in two wins over the East Central Eagles .
Not so this season.
This year, the Eagles are fielding a team that is at least 10 deep with athletic, tall and big players who had posted a 4-3 GRC record heading into their game against the Mille Lacs Raiders on Jan. 28.
The Eagles wound up showcasing their power enroute to a convincing 61-23 rout in front of their home fans.
The Eagles had 25 field goals for the evening, including eight 3-pointers, while Mille Lacs had just 10 field goals and one bucket from long range.
The loss left Mille Lacs still winless in the conference, and allowed East Central to move to 5-3 in the GRC.
