Underwater walleye.jpg
Image courtesy of Bing

The Mille Lacs Fisheries Advisory Committee will meet from is 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3. The meeting is hybrid — via online videoconference as well as in-person at at McQuoid’s Inn, 1325 State Highway 47, Isle. The agenda will include recent creel and other lake survey results, and a discussion on the state’s priorities when setting walleye regulations.

Members of the public may observe MLFAC meetings, but these meetings serve primarily as a way for the committee to hold group discussions. Members of the public may attend via online videoconference as well as in-person. Fifteen minutes are reserved for public comments and questions. For the upcoming meeting, members of the public who wish to observe the meeting or speak during the public comment period should contact millelacs.fisheries@state.mn.us by noon Tuesday, Nov. 1, to receive the online meeting link. Meeting minutes will be posted after the meeting on the MLFAC page.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.