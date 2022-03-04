According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources website, the Mille Lacs Fisheries Advisory Committee was established in 2015 and advises the DNR on issues that are relevant to the state’s management of Mille Lacs Lake fisheries, including any activities that are authorized, licensed, permitted or otherwise regulated or managed by the state.
The DNR supports the committee by supplying information that is used to help manage Mille Lacs fisheries, including standard fish population assessments, creel harvest surveys, status of invasive species or other available information requested by the committee.
The previous committee consisted of: Steven Besser, DNR Esocid Workgroup; Bill Eno, Twin Pines Resort and launch service; Dean Hanson (co-chair), Agate Bay Resort and launch service; Steven Johnson, Johnson’s Portside; Steve Kulifaj, lakeshore homeowner; Tom Neustrom, DNR Walleye Workgroup; Peter Perovich, DNR Bass Workgroup; Tony Roach, Roach’s Guide Service; Mark Utne, lakeshore homeowner; and Laurie Westerlund, Aitkin County Commissioner.
The committee recently added 10 new members as well: Wesley Basset, Melissa LeBeau, Jason Bahr, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Steve Heiskary, Larry Dahler, Justin Baldwin, Curtis Kalk, Megan Uphoff and Jodi Crowell.
The Messenger reached out to the available new members and asked for some background on themselves and what their goals were for being on the committee. We heard from some of them and here is what they sent:
Ryan FitzPatrick - “I teach middle school in White Bear Lake. I am an avid fisherman and outdoors men and some of my favorite moments are fishing with my wife, Danielle and our 1.5 year old son, Callan. In 2020, I founded a Youth Ice Fishing Club for my middle school students and have received sponsorship from the DNR. This year, we have over 40 participants in the club and strive to inspire the love of fishing while also educating on conservation. I’m proud of what we have built in the past three ice fishing seasons and can’t wait to continue developing the club further in the coming years.
Mille Lacs Lake has always been a special place for me and I have spent significant time there over the past thirty years. I’ve visited many of the resorts, done plenty of boat and ice fishing trips and have participated in a few MTT fishing tournaments on the lake. It is a goal for my wife, son and I to someday have a place of our own on the lake, but in the meantime, make sure to visit several times a year.
I look forward to participating in the committee and consider it an honor. I will bring my collaborative work style and appreciation for working with people from different backgrounds to the group. My number one goal is to help this lake and the communities around it thrive and ensure the lake’s legacy as a natural resource for the next generation of outdoor enthusiasts and community members.”
Steve Heiskary - “I am currently retired (as of July 2016) from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency where I was employed for 38 years as a research scientist. For much of my career I worked on lakes and rivers across Minnesota, with an emphasis on assessing water quality and developing strategies to improve and protect these waters. In the course of this work, I interacted extensively with DNR, counties, soil and watershed districts, lake associations and Native American bands. Lake Mille Lacs was among the lakes I have worked on. In the early 1990s we worked with the Mille Lacs Band on a comprehensive study of the water quality of the lake and its watershed. To the best of my knowledge this study remains the most complete study of the lake’s water quality. In 2015, at the request of the DNR, I conducted an analysis of water quality trends for Lake Mille Lacs. The role of zebra mussel infestation and earlier reductions in nutrient loading were evident in the available data.
Also, I have been a summer seasonal resident on Mille Lacs for over 15 years and have been fishing the lake for over 30 years. So I think this brings an additional useful perspective.
My goal for being on the committee is to bring my knowledge of the water quality and ecology of the lake and my long term observations from fishing and boating on the lake to the table, in the hope that this may contribute to sound decisions on the management of the lake’s fishery.”
Larry Dahler - “I’ve been retired for almost 12 years. I worked 39 years for the Chicago Northwestern and Union Pacific railroads as Manager of Train Operations. I reside in Garrison April to November and my home in Burnsville the balance of the year. I was 12 the first time I fished Mille Lacs and now it’s been 60 years. It’s always been my favorite lake to fish. I started out fishing walleye exclusively. With the onset of walleye restrictions, I began fishing for smallmouth bass. Now my time on the lake is split about 50/50 between the two.
I fish three to four times a week about 8 to 12 hours a day. I use many different techniques with night fall trolling being my favorite. Until restricted, I commonly fished sundown to daylight starting mid September to freeze up. I fished the lake when it was known as “the dead sea” and banner years such as ‘the bite of century.’ I know poor bite doesn’t always mean low fish population. It often means a high amount of food available. Likewise, a good bite doesn’t mean a high fish population.
‘The bite of the century’ happened because the fish were starving. I’m an avid fisherman, and I do not benefit financially from fishing Mille Lacs. I believe in supporting local businesses and I know I need them to enjoy fishing Mille Lacs. I believe the priority for lake management should be to make the resource available 24/7 to all people with as few restrictions as possible.
Our DNR and the tribes determine safe harvest amounts and the split. I hope to have input on how our portion gets used and input on the restrictions needed to keep us within our portion. I would also like to have input in how the data is collected and how it’s used to manage the lake. With more restrictions on walleye fishing, I believe it becomes critical that we continue to limit harvesting of smallmouth bass.”
Megan Uphoff - “I am a program manager in transmission for a large utility here in Minnesota. I currently reside on a smaller lake in Forest Lake. I grew up in southwest Colorado and moved to Minnesota around 20 years ago. I have been an avid fisherwoman for the better part of my life! From rainbow trout and salmon in the mountains, to panfish, sturgeon and walleye in the lakes. I am currently a member of Women Anglers of Minnesota and also run a region-wide group called Her (ice) Castle. My family spends our winter weekends on Mille Lacs as well as fishing the lake we live on in both summer and winter.
My goal from being on the Mille Lacs Fisheries Advisory Committee is to understand how the fishery works, including but not limited to tribal agreements, closed fishery decisions, homeowner and resort impacts and quality/quantity. My belief is that knowledge is power. I have connections to many fishermen throughout the region and feel compelled to help them understand the how and the why for decisions made about the Mille Lacs fishery.”
The Messenger will publish more from the other new members as we hear back from them.
