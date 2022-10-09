The Mille Lacs Raiders: Front — Zach Sinell, Julian Tompkins, Miguel Gallegos, Jon Grunau, Mark Vossen, Creedon Spengler, Chris Ecker, James Dickinson and Tony Mitchell. Row Two — Will Skogen, Coach Dominic Kruse, Brodie Kuhlman, Daniel Weyaus, Gabe Honek, Lathan Remer, Jordan Nayquonabe, Brandon Kimmons, Coach Austin Hackett, Coach Joe Schmid, and Landyn Remer. Row Three — Josiah Mueller, Hunter Naplin, Damario Smith-Gomez, Jayden Nayquonabe, Carter Akickes, Jon Smith, Rileyt Remer, Bailey Geist, Cam Wilkes and Sam Hebeisen. Row Four — Cameron Milton, Jacob Schoeck, Tucker Haggberg, Cole Dangers, TJ Remer, Hunter Haggberg, Wesley Gahbow, Leeland Smith, Micah Gray, Eric Harrington, and Lucas Karels.
The Mille Lacs Raiders: Front — Zach Sinell, Julian Tompkins, Miguel Gallegos, Jon Grunau, Mark Vossen, Creedon Spengler, Chris Ecker, James Dickinson and Tony Mitchell. Row Two — Will Skogen, Coach Dominic Kruse, Brodie Kuhlman, Daniel Weyaus, Gabe Honek, Lathan Remer, Jordan Nayquonabe, Brandon Kimmons, Coach Austin Hackett, Coach Joe Schmid, and Landyn Remer. Row Three — Josiah Mueller, Hunter Naplin, Damario Smith-Gomez, Jayden Nayquonabe, Carter Akickes, Jon Smith, Rileyt Remer, Bailey Geist, Cam Wilkes and Sam Hebeisen. Row Four — Cameron Milton, Jacob Schoeck, Tucker Haggberg, Cole Dangers, TJ Remer, Hunter Haggberg, Wesley Gahbow, Leeland Smith, Micah Gray, Eric Harrington, and Lucas Karels.
In the second year of Isle and Onamia pairing their schools in football, the Mille Lacs Raiders as they are know today, had 37 boys show up for the sport in August and as of Oct. 1, those numbers had grown to 40.
Those numbers also reflect this reality: Of those 40 boys on their roster, only five are seniors, of which half those were injured most games, and 29 are ninth- and 10th-graders, which means the Raiders have been forced to thrust at least four or sometimes five underclassmen into starting positions on the 11-man varsity team.
One of the most visible youngsters taking the stage as a starter for the Raiders has been ninth-grader Sam Hebeisen, who has taken on the job of quarterback. His baptism at that position led to what the Raiders coaches knew would be a learning experience, accompanied by hardships along the way. But Hebeisen was chosen to be the team leader because, as with most quarterbacks, he is one of the best athletes on the team, and after all, this young man came on the sports scene in a big way last spring when he earned all-conference honors in baseball as an eighth-grader — an honor seldom given to someone that young.
The Raiders have also been sending several young men into the fray at running backs, including ninth-graders Carter Adickes, Tucker Haggberg, Gabe Honek and sophomore Josiah Mueller, hoping those four will bulk up a bit over the coming years and gain experience at those positions.
Another young player who has been a pleasant surprise on offense and defense has been Isle sophomore Creedon Spengler. He has shown the ability to run passing patterns like a veteran and has displayed a sure set of hands leading the Raiders in passing yards each of the first five games.
With that youth, head coach Dominic Kruse and assistant Austin Hackett knew from the outset their boys were going to more than likely take their lumps. And take their lumps they did during the first two games of the season when they were outscored 104-0. Both games got out-of-hand after the first two quarters. But, by game three, coaches, fans and players saw some signs of improvement on the football landscape, when the Raiders won a moral victory of sorts, holding a good Chisholm team to just eight points during the first half. In that game, the Raiders played some of their best football of the season, especially on defense where the lines held their own with solid tackling and the team showcased a fine defensive backfield which went step-for-step with the talented Chisholm passing game.
Then came game four. The 0-3 Raiders traveled to East Central on Sept. 22 to take on the 0-3 Eagles. As the saying goes, “one team would probably have to come away with a win.” Mille Lacs won the first half, 6-0, but had some bad luck in the second half and wound up losing, 27-6. Still, in that contest, the Raiders held the Eagles to the least number of points they scored to that point in the season and had a real chance to win the game had it not been for a few inopportune events.
But overall the young team showed improvement that night, and that is what this season will turn out to be — young men gaining experience and improving.
And in the coming years, when the freshmen and sophomores of this fall become juniors and seniors, they can look forward to delivering the lumps instead of taking them, and the Raiders will be developing into a competitive unit that will make both Isle and Onamia proud.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.