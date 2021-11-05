Call ‘em fun recollections or just plain nice memories. I enjoy quite the mix when driving around the big lake. That’s especially true these days, when some longtime prominent lake-connected businesses are for sale.
Proprietors have paid their dues on many fronts, for many years. So, yep, they’ve decided to sell. And that gives others the chances and challenges to do equally well, or even better.
I go past Twin Pines almost every week. Sometimes I stop when they’re open, maybe sit at the bar for an hour and often chat with Bill and Linda Eno, the popular resort’s owners for over 25 years. A few weeks ago, when their launches were still going, I enjoyed a nice visit with weekend launch driver Chad Crenna, whose family has a long history of Mille Lacs connections.
As for Twin Pines memories, in the fall of 1990, I interviewed John and Violet Hamilton at their home in Yakima, Washington. John started guiding fishermen on Mille Lacs in the 1920s. The Hamiltons started Twin Pines Resort in 1940-41. In the early 1980s, when John travelled to Minnesota and Mille Lacs, I was flattered when he chose my launch for a fishing trip.
Doc’s Harbor, in the middle of Mille Lacs’ north shore, reminds me of the nice evening campfires and informal visits that the late Doc Riesgraf, often with wife Janet, hosted many evenings during open-water seasons. I kept my 18-foot “tin can Crestliner” aluminum boat in their harbor for a half-dozen years or more starting in 2005.
One time at Doc’s Harbor I caught a dozen nice walleyes, but only one was a legal keeper. So, being fish-hungry, I kept two smallmouth bass — a rare event since I practiced “free the fighter.”
Doc’s Harbor, previously Buck’s Resort (named after Buck Ford), was originally Kamp Difrent, started by Cliff and Lil Kubon in the 1940s. One of my Kamp Difrent memories happened when I was 16, the summer before Democrat John F. Kennedy defeated Republican Richard Nixon in the 1960 presidential election.
I had a five-horse Evinrude outboard and often gassed up at Kamp Difrent via their big tank of mixed gas near the harbor docks. This one time while getting gas, Cliff got caustic and yelled at me. “Tell your parents not to vote for that bleep-bleep Catholic!” Yep, he cussed, said some other disparaging things, and was pretty anti-Catholic.
Gee, I wonder how many times I visited Mac’s Twin Bay Resort (earlier Jack’s Twin Bay, Jerry’s Twin Bay, etc.) north of Isle. Kevin McQuoid’s involvement there started in 1993 when his parents, Terry and the late Dusty McQuoid, bought the place from Jack and Frankie Thompson. That was a couple years after the McQuoids built the big McQuoid’s Inn in Isle. Kevin married Karen in 1999.
Like other standout resorters, Kevin and Karen have made many significant improvements to their place. Think lake access, docks, boat slips, guide services, fishing tournaments, winter-fishing accommodations, bar and restaurant facilities, parking lot, and more.
And old-timers shouldn’t forget the creativity of Jack Maciosek who, with wife Gladys, got into Jack’s Twin Bay resort in the mid-1950s and ran it for about 20 years. Jack was a jig-fishing pioneer. And the first Rapala fishing on Mille Lacs took place at Jack’s Twin Bay Resort, now Mac’s Twin Bay. Jack Maciosek successfully advocated for the first muskie stockings in Mille Lacs, back in 1969-71.
I often stop at Johnson’s Portside to buy gas and to sometimes visit with Steve Johnson, owner-manager for 30-plus years. Over that long period, I’d sometimes buy minnows, crawlers, and leeches there. Mention minnows at Johnson’s Portside, and I often chuckle when recalling a rare and funny minnow experience. Young Mille Lacs guides like Corey Studer and John Nelson were booking trips via Portside, but I can’t remember who was present between the minnow tanks and the check-out counter that day.
What happened? Whether it was a bet or one of those “I dare you” moments, I took the challenge — okay, the bait – and I chewed and swallowed live fathead, shiner and sucker minnows! Yikes! What a Johnson’s Portside memory!
And here’s a bottom line. A lake-connected business owner/operator might say or do things we agree or disagree with. But they surely deserve respect for being variously creative, energetic, and enterprising people. They’ve done much to link the public with the many great things big Mille Lacs has to offer.
Guest columnist Joe Fellegy studies history of the Mille Lacs Lake area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.