A 2021 Isle graduate, Izzy Krawiecki, has become quite popular on TikTok with her Mille Lacs-based hunting and fishing videos gaining millions of viewers on the social media app.
Krawiecki, whose TikTok username is izzy_krawiecki, said she’s been making TikTok videos for about a year. She began doing them for fun like so many other young people, but the reason behind them began to shift after a while.
“I’ve always enjoyed hunting and fishing, and I thought it would be a great idea to show people what I do virtually almost every day,” said Krawiecki. “But the more I made them, the clearer it became that they served a purpose: to demonstrate that females are just as capable of participating in, say male activities.”
When asked how she learned to hunt and fish, Krawiecki responded, “I was always around it as a kid, but it wasn’t until later in life that I became really interested in it. My father, grandfather, and brother were instrumental in teaching me how to hunt and fish. Jeremiah Johnson, on the other hand, really taught me how to fish. He taught me nearly everything I know about Mille Lacs Lake and bass fishing. I’ve learned more in a year than I have in my entire life just being in a boat with him.”
Some of Krawiecki’s videos, where she bass fishes, bear hunts and goes mudding, have generated up to 2.9 million viewers.
Most of the feedback from her followers and viewers has been positive with other females praising her for her outdoor activities. But she noted that not all the feedback has been positive.
“I consistently receive negative criticism, which is primarily from older males. They’re most likely mad that I can out fish them,” quipped Krawiecki.
She said that surprisingly, the app has created many new acquaintances and that she’s already gone fishing with a few of them.
Krawiecki is now attending college at Central Lakes College in Brainerd, pursuing a degree in natural resource law enforcement. She says in the future, she would like to work as a conservation officer or see where a fishing career might lead her.
But in the meantime, she’ll keep being herself and conquering the wild outdoors of Mille Lacs!
