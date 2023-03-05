The three seniors on the Mille Lacs Raiders girls basketball team, Nevaeh Merrill, Celleia Simmons-Merrill and Abby Biniek (above) were honored prior to the final regular-season home game last Thursday against McGregor.
The regular season came to an end for the Mille Lacs Raiders girls basketball team last week when they won their third game of the season, beating McGregor, leaving the Raiders 3-20 entering post-season play.
The win over McGregor assured Mille Lacs of a higher seed in the Section 5A Tournament, which will begin on Thursday at either second-seeded Barnum.
St. John’s
The Mille Lacs girls basketball game against St. John’s Prep was canceled because of poor weather on Feb. 21 and will not be rescheduled.
McGregor
The final regular season game of the season for the Mille Lacs Raiders was against the McGregor Mercuries on Feb. 23. The Raiders were not only looking for their third win of the season, but they knew a win would vault them into a higher seeded in the upcoming Section 5A tournament. It was also parents night and senior night, and one senior in particular, Celleia Simmons-Merrill, posted one of the best games of her career, starting with scoring the first nine Raider points on the way to 21 total points, including going 11-15 from the free-throw line, blocking opponents shots and pulling down numerous rebounds. Isle sophomore Paige Strecker also had a double-digit night on offense, scoring 15 points.
The Raiders built a solid 18-point lead by intermission using a pesky full-court press against the Mercs causing them to turn the ball over 13 times.
Mille Lacs posted just three field goals during the entire second half, but made good on 15 free-throws to secure the win.
In fact, the game may have been decided at the charity stripe where the Raiders went 25-36 and the Mercs were just 11-26.
McGregor 19 24 43
Mille Lacs 37 21 58
Scoring: Simmons-Merrill 21, Strecker 15, Schoeck 8, Orazem 7, Ludwig 2, Vanbuskirk 2, N. Merrill 2, Remer 1.
