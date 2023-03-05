rds gbb_seniors.jpg

Saying goodbye

The three seniors on the Mille Lacs Raiders girls basketball team, Nevaeh Merrill, Celleia Simmons-Merrill and Abby Biniek (above) were honored prior to the final regular-season home game last Thursday against McGregor.

 Photo by Wendy Merrill

 The regular season came to an end for the Mille Lacs Raiders girls basketball team last week when they won their third game of the season, beating McGregor, leaving the Raiders 3-20 entering post-season play. 

