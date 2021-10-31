When the 2021 Great River Conference schedule appeared in August, it was thought the two teams that would be in contention for the GRC title would be the Rush City Tigers and the Mille Lacs Raiders. With that in mind, all eyes were on the one and only meeting between the two schools slated for Oct. 18.
Through October 7, Mille Lacs and Rush City were both undefeated in conference play, and it looked as though the two schools would, indeed be heading for a show-down with the GRC championship on the line. But reality struck the Raiders during the past two weeks on the court when their 4-0 start turned into a 4-4 finish in the GRC after Mille Lacs went on to lose their four remaining matches to conference teams, including losses to Rush City and Pine City last week, knocking them out of contention for the title and leaving them with an overall record of 11-11, including two tournaments, with just one tourney remaining before the Section 5A Tournament begins. Meanwhile, Rush City remained undefeated and put a lock on the GRC title.
Rush City
On Oct. 18, the conference-leading, 9-0 Rush City Tigers came to Isle High to take on the Mille Lacs Raiders who were 4-2 in conference play. The Tigers were intent on locking up the Great River Conference championship that night, and they did just that, winning the match in a convincing, yet exciting display of good volleyball on both sides.
Mille Lacs came out strong in the first set, using good setting and solid net play from their leading hitters to win, 25-22. The Raiders recorded 14 kills in game one, including seven from Ashley Strang and four from Shayla Nayquonabe.
The Tigers, who must have been a bit taken-a-back by the Raiders win of set one, put on an offensive and defensive show in set two that more than solidified why they were undefeated in GRC action. Down 1-0, Rush City went on a stunning 16-0 run to eventually put the game away, 25-8.
During sets three and four, Mille Lacs kept pace throughout, but came up short, losing, 25-18 and 25-17.
Mille Lacs finished the match with 31 kills compared to 45 by Rush City. Leading the scoring for the Raiders was Nayquonabe with 14 kills, followed by Strang with 12.
Rush City 22 25 25 25
Mille Lacs 25 8 18 17
Pine City
Just one night after giving the conference-leading Rush City Tigers a run for their money, the Mille Lacs Raiders finished their regular season schedule with a conference match against the Pine City Dragons, and the Raiders came up flat, losing in three straight, mostly uncontested sets.
Ashley Strang and Shayla Nayquonabe each recorded five kills to lead the Raiders on offense.
Mille Lacs 8 15 12
Pine City 25 25 25
Upsala
The Mille Lacs Raiders volleyball team closed out its regular season taking part in a tournament hosted by Upsala on Oct. 21.
