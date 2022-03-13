The 7th-seeded Mille Lacs Raiders’ girls basketball season came to an abrupt finish on March 3 when they lost the opening game of the Section 5A Tournament to the second-seeded Ogilvie Lions by the score of 69-61.
There is a maxim that says it is difficult in sports for a team to beat the same opponent three times in a season. The Ogilvie girls proved that adage wrong two years ago when, after losing twice to the then Onamia Panthers, they stunned Onamia with a win in the Section tournament.
The Ogilvie Lions were in a similar situation last Thursday when they hosted the now paired Mille Lacs Raiders in the first round of the Section 5A tournament. After beating the Raiders twice during the regular season, the Lions did not want have the tables turned on them as they did to the Panthers in 2020.
That did not happen.
Although the Raiders gave the Lions several scares throughout the entire game, they came up short.
Down by nine points at halftime and 14 points three minutes into the second period, Mille Lacs went on an 11-0 run to move to within three points with 12 minutes left and were down only three points at the 9-minute mark.
Unfortunately for the Raiders, they allowed the Lions to go on a 12-2 run, and never looked back.
How close was the game?
Ogilvie shot 34 percent from the field to 33 percent by Mille Lacs, but the Lions made 17 free throws to just nine by the Raiders.
The Raiders finished the season with an overall record of 6-21 and 2-10 in the Great River Conference.
The game against Ogilvie was the final time in a Raider uniform for Onamia senior Aiyanna Mitchell who finished the game with 23 points.
