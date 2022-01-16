The Mille Lacs Raiders girls basketball team’s overall record dropped to 3-7 with losses to all three of their opponents last week.
Pine City
The 3-4 Mille Lacs Raiders girls basketball team opened it’s new year schedule on the road against the conference rival Pine City Dragons on Jan. 4, and were completely outmatched, losing to the host team, 61-18.
The game was put away during the first half when the Dragons built a 40-point 45-5 lead after holding the Raiders to just one field goal the entire 18-minute first period.
The Dragons led the Raiders in field goals 28-6, and had three girls account for 42 of their 61 points.
Mille Lacs had no-one finish in double figures from the field, with Aiyanna Mitchell and Faith Larson accounting for nine of the Raiders 18 points.
Mille Lacs 5 13 18
Pine City 45 16 61
Scoring: Mitchell 5, Larson 4, Rogers 3, Perkio 3, Schoeck 2, Simmons-Merrill 1,
Upsala
The game plan for most Mille Lacs Raiders opponents so far this season is this: apply a press that will do two things — cause multiple turnovers leading to the building of an early big lead. That was the formula applied by the Upsala Cardinals when they met the Raiders on Jan. 6 at Onamia’s gym. The Cards full-court press caused the Raiders to turn the ball over 25 times during the first half leading to a comfortable 12-point lead by half-time.
Upsala doubled up on the out-matched Raiders during the second half and won easily, 66-38.
Mille Lacs finished the game with 37 turnovers, compared to 15 by Upsala. Aiyanna MItchell led the Raiders in scoring with 11 points.
Upsala 35 31 66
Mille Lacs 23 15 38
Scoring: Mitchell 11, Simmons-Merrill 8, Larson 6, Perkio 4, Orazem 4, Rogers 3, Schoeck 2.
Hinckley/Finlayson
The Hinckley/Finlayson Jaguars must not have gotten the info on how to beat the Mille Lacs Raiders - at least they did not show it during the first half of their conference game on Jan. 7 when both teams played mostly half-court basketball and the Raiders found themselves just two points back by intermission.
When Mille Lacs guard Aiyanna Mitchell popped two consecutive 3-pointers to start the second half giving her team a four-point lead, the Jags found the secret to winning when they immediately installed a full-court press, causing Mille Lacs to turn the ball over seven times and allowing the them to go on a 17-2 run to put the game away. Final score: Hinckley/Finlayson 62, Mille Lacs 47.
Mille Lacs finished the game with 26 turnovers and made just five field goals the entire second half.
Mitchell, Katlyn Schoeck and Celleia Simmons-Merrill accounted for 37 of the Raiders’ 47 points.
H/F 25 37 62
Mille Lacs 23 24 47
Scoring: Mitchell 14, Schoeck 12, Simmons-Merrill 11, Rogers 5, Orazem 3, Perkio 2.
