simmons-merrill in action.jpg

Driving the lane

Isle senior Celleia Simmons-Merrill went hard to the bucket against the Spectrum Sting defense in the opening round of the Carly Bruske Memorial Tournament last weekend. 

 Photo by Bob Statz

The Mille Lacs Raiders girls basketball team hosted the annual Carly Bruske Memorial Tournament on Friday, Dec. 16 and Saturday Dec. 17. The tourney, paying honor to former Isle student/athlete Carly Bruske who died in a car accident toward the end of her senior year back in 2003, was supposed to feature four teams, but poor weather had Lake of the Woods cancel, leaving Greenway, Spectrum and the Raiders in the hunt for the trophy. Isle Athletic Director Tyler Soderstom quickly found Pierz High to fill in the slot for a Saturday game. (However, they were not in the running for the trophy.) The Raiders lost both their Friday games to Spectrum and their Pierz match-up to remain winless at 0-5 for the season. Spectrum won the tournament with a rout over Greenway.

