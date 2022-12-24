The Mille Lacs Raiders girls basketball team hosted the annual Carly Bruske Memorial Tournament on Friday, Dec. 16 and Saturday Dec. 17. The tourney, paying honor to former Isle student/athlete Carly Bruske who died in a car accident toward the end of her senior year back in 2003, was supposed to feature four teams, but poor weather had Lake of the Woods cancel, leaving Greenway, Spectrum and the Raiders in the hunt for the trophy. Isle Athletic Director Tyler Soderstom quickly found Pierz High to fill in the slot for a Saturday game. (However, they were not in the running for the trophy.) The Raiders lost both their Friday games to Spectrum and their Pierz match-up to remain winless at 0-5 for the season. Spectrum won the tournament with a rout over Greenway.
The Raiders other scheduled game against Aitkin was postponed because of poor weather and as of mid-December, that game had not been rescheduled.
Spectrum
The Spectrum Sting used a tenacious press that caused the home team Mille Lacs Raiders to turn the ball over 33 times leading to a 30-point, 67-37 win in the opening round of the annual Carly Bruske Memorial Tournament staged at Isle High School.
The Raiders could muster just four field goals in the first half while committing 21 turnovers to spot the Sting an 18-point lead by intermission. The Sting would up shooting 40 percent from the field, compared to just 22 percent by the Raiders. The Sting, led by Morgan Alders 18 points and 15 points from Sage Behnken, made 29 field goals in contrast to a total of 11 buckets by the Raiders who were led on offense by Katlyn Schoeck and Celleia Simmons-Merrill who each had 12 points.
To provide a game in the loser bracket of the Carly Bruske Memorial Tournament on Saturday morning, Dec. 17 due to Lake of the Woods dropping out of the tourney, the Pierz Pioneers volunteered to fill in that gap taking on the Mille Lacs Raiders.
Playing some of the best basketball of their season to date, the Raiders found themselves down by just one point with four minutes remaining in the first half. From then on, it was all Pierz who outscored the host team 49-8 through the remaining 24 minutes on the way to a 72-32 rout.
The Raiders managed to record just two field goals during the entire second half, meanwhile turning the ball over 34 times compared to just 10 turnovers by the Pioneers.
The Pioneers, led by 17 points by Lily Riley and 15 from Alyssa Sadlovsky, shot 40 percent from the field and made good on nine three-pointers.
The only Raider to score in double digits was Katlyn Schoeck with 17 points, 15 of which came in the first half.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.