The Mille Lacs Raiders softball team went 3-1 last week, beating Great River Conference rival East Central twice to remain unbeaten in the GRC. The Raiders also beat Aitkin and the scheduled game against Hill City was canceled.
Aitkin
Isle senior Madi Hebeisen earned a complete-game shutout of the Aitkin Gobblers pitching for the Mille Lacs Raiders on May 1. Hebeisen give up no runs on nine hits, walked none and stuck out three.
The Raiders offense pounded out 10 hits in their six innings, including three off the bat of Paige Strecker and two by Annah Ludwig. The win was the sixth among the seven games so far this season for the Raiders.
Aitkin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Mille Lacs 1 0 3 0 0 1 -- 5
Upsala
The Raiders hosted the non-conference Upsala Cardinals on May 2 and wound up losing their second game of the season, 8-3. Upsala pitching gave up just three runs on six hits and struck out nine Raider batters, while Isle senior Madi Hebeisen took the loss going the distance giving up eight runs on 10 hits, walked only one and struck out five. Leaders on offense for the Raiders were Jenna Carlson and Ashley Strang who each had two hits and Katlyn Schoeck who had two RBI. On defense, Mille Lacs committed six errors which did not help in the outcome.
Upsala 1 0 3 0 0 1 3 8
Mille Lacs 0 0 0 2 1 0 0 3
East Central
In the first game of a double-header against the East Central Eagles on May 4, Mille Lacs pitchers Madi Hebeisen and Brooklyn Orazem combined to give up no runs on two hits and were bolstered by 15 runs on eight hits by their teams’ offense leading to a 15-0 win in a game called after four innings because of the 10-run rule. Leading the way on offense for the Raiders were Mariah Remer who had four RBI and Sydney Kapsner who knocked in two runs.
Mille Lacs 9 3 3 0 15
East Central 0 0 0 0 0
East Central
In the second game of the double-header vs East Central on May 4, the Mille Lacs Raiders again put on an offensive show, scoring multiple runs in all four innings on nine hits, with Mariah Remer racking up four RBI, Annah Ludwig knocking in three and Katlyn Schoeck getting two RBI.
Raider pitchers Madi Hebeisen and Malory VanBuskirk combined for two runs on just two hits and struck out six.
East Central 0 0 1 0 1 2
Mille Lacs 2 4 3 5 -- 14
