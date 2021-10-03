Advertised as the largest cross-country meet in the World, the Mega Milaca meet celebrated its 50th anniversary on Sept. 25 when 150 schools and 4,000 runners showed up at Milaca’s golf course.
The Mega Meet, which began as the Princeton Invitational, changed locations in the Princeton area a couple time before being moved to a big field in Milaca across from the golf course in 1997. Then it shifted to Foley for two years, and returned to Milaca when their golf course became available.
The meet has gotten larger every year. “When Onamia started a cross-country program in 2003, we went to the Mega Meet in Milaca, Mille Lacs coach Jeff Walz recalled. “Mary Catherine Virnig finished 88th out 212 runners in the varsity 4k race, and Melissa Agnew was 19th out of 151 runners in the 2 mile 7th grade race. Abby Skogen’s time of 14:54 last week would have beaten Jenny Agnew’s 2003 time of 14:57. Abby (above) finished 57th out of 258 runners.”
“Molly Saboo set a personal best time of 20:09 in the D-4 race, finishing 13th. “I was a worried because Molly had a busy Homecoming week” said Walz. “But, she performed beautifully with a PR to go along with her being crowned Homecoming Queen.” Liz Schleis set another PR in the 8th-grade race, placing 78th out of 233 runners.
The Raiders’ best Mega finish as a team was in 2008 when Jenny Agnew, Melissa Agnew, Sabrina Carlson, Sarah Virnig and Jaisie Schmidt placed second.
