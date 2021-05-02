After having their first two meets of the season scratched because of bad weather, Mille Lacs Raiders golf had its first competition on April 20 at the Purple Hawk Golf Course in a meet featuring the eight schools of the Great River Conference.
As will be the case this season, Mille Lacs will not be fielding a complete team of boys or girls at any meet. In fact, the boys team may be represented by just two players, Isle senior Teagen Haggberg and possibly sophomore Tyler Bottema. The girls may not have anyone to qualify for a position on a varsity Raiders roster.
Haggberg, a two-time state qualifier, shot an impressive round of 86 in cold, windy conditions last Tuesday, which was good enough for second place among the over 40 male golfers competing.
“Teagen hit some great shots and averaged just two putts per hole, which was very good for his first round of the season,” said Raiders coach Travis Turgeon.
