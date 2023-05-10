Several years ago, while helping construct a list of the first Onamia High School Athletic Hall of Fame inductees, an OHS grad from the 1950s wrote me and asked, “How could any athlete from Onamia have achieved greatness in sports?”
The committee working on naming the 16 inaugural members of this Hall of Fame, of course, was taking into account not only an OHS student/athletes’ high school exploits, but any post-grad achievements in the sporting world. Indeed, the 16 Hall of Famers were examples of greatness during high school and after.
It may have been too bad that just those who excelled in sports were honored that night, especially in light of the fact that there have been so many Onamia and Isle High School grads who have gone on to do well in so many other areas. Possibly there should also be a Hall of Fame for those who have made the Mille Lacs area proud for what they have done post-high school in areas besides athletics. Allow me to list, by occupation, some of those area high achievers, looking back on what I recall during my 55 years as a Mille Lacs resident.
For example, there have been at least four Mille Lacs grads who have aspired to the rank of Mille Lacs County Sheriff, with at least 30 or more men and women from the area who have served in law enforcement over the past half century.
There are numerous men and women who have made names for themselves in the Armed Forces, including one who became an Admiral in the US Navy, another who is currently in line to become a General in the US Army, another who served as a Russian linguist during the Cold War years, one who is currently in charge of all burial services in Arlington Cemetery in Washington, D.C., and others who have risen to high positions in various national governmental agencies.
Among those from the Mille Lacs area who have gone on to become teachers, there is a world renowned college English prof and coach who has not only been called on to write a condensed version of “Sophie’s Choice” by its author but also led his university cross country and track teams to great heights and even had a stadium named in his honor.
I know of one OHS grad who is a commercial pilot.
There is a Milaca High grad who currently has earned a chair as a trumpet player with a major United States symphony orchestra, and another Milaca grad who became a world renowned Lutheran pastor, orator and writer specializing in treating alcoholism.
And let us not forget those who have done well in the business world. There are many who have risen to become owners or general managers of an assortment of companies, including an Onamia grad who is currently in charge of one of the largest assisted living complexes in the Mid-west, and a local man who is in charge of one of the state’s finest welding companies, and another who is the president of a profitable company, to name a few and the list goes on.
As for the trades, almost any quality carpenter, flooring professional, plumber, electrician, auto mechanic, body shop worker, paving expert or excavator around Mille Lacs are locals who have stayed in the area carving out a living serving the residents of Mille Lacs.
And let us not forget those who have entered the health-care industries as doctors, nurses, anesthetists, dentists, etc. At least 10 or more OHS/IHS grads have earned medical or dental doctoral degrees, and there are at least two anesthetists practicing throughout the state who are OHS grads.
There are also at least two Isle grads who’ve earned licenses as PGA teaching professionals, and at least one Onamia grad who is currently an anchor for television news in a good sized town in the states.
So, the person who doubted that Mille Lacs area high school graduates could ever make a name for themselves may wish to reconsider that thought.
Solid training in our local high schools, along with good home lives and encouragement from area families have produced more than their share of quality people in a variety of vocations … Enough to earn Hall of Fame status in their chosen careers, that’s for sure.
Bob Statz is a semi-professional photojournalist for the Mille Lacs Messenger.
