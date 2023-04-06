Mille Lacs Health System has completed its most significant building renovation in its history at its main campus in Onamia. The updated and new construction began in 2019 and modernized nearly every service area of the facility. The $30 million investment was made in response to better meet the needs of the growing and aging rural community of Mille Lacs County. It is funded by the generosity of individual donors and from ongoing Mille Lacs Health System operations. Financing is from USDA Rural Development and Bremer Bank.
The facility is designated a Critical Access Rural Hospital and a high priority was to expand and modernize the Acute Care and Emergency Departments. The Emergency Department only had one trauma bay and three small exam areas, each of which were separated by curtains which did not offer privacy. The new Emergency Department has two trauma rooms, six exam rooms a behavioral exam room, and a triage room to prioritize care. A new ambulance garage was also added to the Emergency Department. Mille Lacs Health System serves on average over 8,000 Emergency Department and Urgent Care patients each year, so this upgrade was urgently needed.
Acute Care was enhanced to include 18 private in-patient rooms with the latest in function and comfort. Each patient has access to one’s own TV network and an electronic care board provides the latest in physician/caregiver information about their care. A spacious and comfortable family gathering room with Wi-Fi access and hospitable mini-kitchen was created. The new space also features a private family conference room.
The Registration and Scheduling Lobby was reimagined as a comfortable patient waiting space with fireplace, comfortable chairs, and gift shop. A beautiful new cafeteria with a wide range of delicious and healthful food offers a great dining experience, including an outdoor patio for summertime dining.
“We strive to make the hospital and clinic experience comfortable and modern as possible for our patients and their families,” said Bill Nelson, CEO of Mille Lacs Health System. “That’s really important when one is sick and seeking care. Our facility had served our community very well in the years since our founding in 1966, but we knew the time had come to make the investment in fulfilling our vision to be the best place to give and receive care.” He added, “We’ve received many positive comments.”
With significant clinic patient volume throughout the year, the Onamia Family Medicine Clinic added three necessary clinic exam rooms. New facilities include expanded rehab rooms for physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech, and cardiac therapy. A significant investment in technology (diagnostic equipment, digital and communications technology) ensures rapid and state-of-the-art diagnostics and communications. Wi-Fi is available throughout the campus.
Mille Lacs Health System also expanded its space and services in same day surgery, laboratory, and sleep center. The new Community Pharmacy is conveniently located in the entrance lobby and is fully integrated within Mille Lacs Health System to offer patient consultations, refill services, and popular over-the-counter drug and personal care items.
Consistent with the organization’s commitment to overall physical healing and well-being, it also created a beautiful harmonious chapel with piano and state-of-the-art sound system which will serve the hospital as well as residents of Senior Care, Long Term Care, and Memory Care. Mille Lacs Health System is one of the few rural hospitals in Minnesota that offers geriatric psychology services through its Senior Care unit as well as having Long Term Care and Memory Care within the campus for ease of holistic care and healing for residents and patients. Its award-winning Home Care and Hospice care comes highly recommended by its clients.
“Over the 67 years of our history we’ve made many improvements and additions to our facilities and services,” said Phil Gravel, Chairman of the Board of Mille Lacs Health System. “We know how important it is to have modern facilities and a breadth of services to offer residents in our rural area. We know so many rely on us. We are very proud of our history of healthcare in Mille Lacs County through our hospital and Family Medicine Clinics and look forward to continuing to serve well into the future.”
For 67 years Mille Lacs Health System has served the healthcare needs of residents of central Minnesota. It is the largest healthcare provider in Mille Lacs County and is a community owned, not-for-profit healthcare organization. The Onamia location is a critical access hospital where patients can receive urgent care, emergency, and a wide range of specialty care. Services also include laboratory, radiology, rehab, chiropractic, long-term care, home care/hospice, senior care, retail pharmacies, and ambulance services (Onamia and Isle). Family Medicine clinics are located in Onamia, Isle, Garrison, Hillman, and Milaca. For more information, visit www.mlhealth.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.