Mille Lacs Health System has completed its most significant building renovation in its history at its main campus in Onamia. The updated and new construction began in 2019 and modernized nearly every service area of the facility. The $30 million investment was made in response to better meet the needs of the growing and aging rural community of Mille Lacs County. It is funded by the generosity of individual donors and from ongoing Mille Lacs Health System operations. Financing is from USDA Rural Development and Bremer Bank.

The facility is designated a Critical Access Rural Hospital and a high priority was to expand and modernize the Acute Care and Emergency Departments. The Emergency Department only had one trauma bay and three small exam areas, each of which were separated by curtains which did not offer privacy. The new Emergency Department has two trauma rooms, six exam rooms a behavioral exam room, and a triage room to prioritize care. A new ambulance garage was also added to the Emergency Department.  Mille Lacs Health System serves on average over 8,000 Emergency Department and Urgent Care patients each year, so this upgrade was urgently needed.

