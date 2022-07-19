Mille Lacs Health System, the county’s largest healthcare provider, has completed its purchase of Thompson’s Lake Country Drug. The pharmacy has been owned and operated by Kris and Walt Thompson since 2014 and is located at 205 Main Street West in Isle, Minnesota. Mille Lacs Health System will take possession of the facility on July 8, 2022.
The Mille Lacs Health System Community Pharmacy in Isle will continue to offer a full range of pharmacy services including prescriptions, 24/7 refill phone options, familiar over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, supplements, and a selection of health and beauty aids.
Kris Thompson will manage the pharmacy which will continue to offer useful services that help manage family medications such as Medication Sync, once monthly medication fills, convenient Dispill® medication bubble packs, and RxLocal mobile phone app. New Mille Lacs Health System services are planned.
“We are very excited to expand our healthcare services into retail pharmacy to offer greater convenience and pharmacy access for our patients, and the visitors and residents of Isle and the nearby communities,” said Bill Nelson, CEO of Mille Lacs Health System.
“I am really happy to be serving our current loyal customers under this strong new leadership,” said Kris Thompson. “They have proven their importance to the Isle community with the Isle Family Medical Clinic and their ownership of this historic pharmacy location is an important step forward into the future for our townspeople. We will continue to offer the personalized customer service that is characteristic of our locally owned business.”
“Isle is very important to Mille Lacs Health System,” said Phil Gravel, Chairman, Board of Directors of Mille Lacs Health System. “This collaboration gives us an opportunity to reinforce our commitment to Isle.”
For over 65 years Mille Lacs Health System has served the healthcare needs of residents of central Minnesota. It is the largest healthcare provider in Mille Lacs County and is a community owned, not-for-profit healthcare organization. The Onamia location is a critical access hospital where patients can receive urgent care, emergency, and a wide range of specialty care. Services include long-term care, home care/hospice, senior care, and ambulance services (Onamia and Isle). Family medical clinics are in Onamia, Isle, Garrison, and Hillman. The new Milaca location will open in late 2022. The non-profit is nearing completion of a $30 million expansion and renovation of its flagship location in Onamia, Minnesota. For more information, visit their website at www.mlhealth.org.
