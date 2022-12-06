Mille Lacs Health System will open a new Family Medicine Clinic including Rehab and Chiropractic at 150 10th Street NW, Milaca on Dec. 5. This location is the site of the former Community Hospital in Milaca, meeting residents’ needs for convenient, close-by high-quality family healthcare.
The Family Medicine Clinic will be staffed by trusted and experienced Family Medicine practitioners including Mille Lacs Health System doctors, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, chiropractic care and rehab. A full range of services will be offered, along with a laboratory for blood work, immunizations, radiology, and more.
The services of the Mille Lacs Health System Chiropractic & Physical Therapy of Milaca (currently located at 1000 5th Street SE, Milaca) will operate out of the new facility. The current team of Dr. Tony Hass, DC, and Chad Barthelemy, PT among others will offer expanded rehab services including occupational therapy, wound therapy, lymphedema treatment, and other essential services. Future plans for the clinic may include visiting specialists.
Clinic appointments for all needs are currently being accepted and appointments may be made by calling toll free at 877-535-3154 or 320-532-3154, option 1.
“For many years we have wanted to expand our services to the residents of Milaca and surrounding communities,” said Bill Nelson, Chief Executive Officer. “We know how important convenient high-quality healthcare is to the area and we look forward to filling the gap.”
“We are pleased to have this opportunity to provide local services for the people in the Milaca area,,” said Phil Gravel, Chairman, Board of Directors of Mille Lacs Health System. “We have received so many positive comments about our new clinic and are grateful for everyone’s support. We look forward to serving Milaca with the same trusted care we’ve provided to Mille Lacs County for the past 65 years.”
A community-wide open house will be held at the facility from 4:00-7:00p.m. on Wednesday, November 30th. All are welcome.
