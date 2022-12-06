Milaca Family Medicine Clinic Rehab & Chiropractic.jpg

Mille Lacs Health System will open a new Family Medicine Clinic including Rehab and Chiropractic at 150 10th Street NW, Milaca on Dec. 5. This location is the site of the former Community Hospital in Milaca, meeting residents’ needs for convenient, close-by high-quality family healthcare.

The Family Medicine Clinic will be staffed by trusted and experienced Family Medicine practitioners including Mille Lacs Health System doctors, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, chiropractic care and rehab. A full range of services will be offered, along with a laboratory for blood work, immunizations, radiology, and more.

