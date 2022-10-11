MLHS pharmacy

Mille Lacs Health System will open a new pharmacy in their newly remodeled hospital and clinic facility in Onamia. The new Mille Lacs Health System Community Pharmacy will open on Monday, Oct. 10 at 9 a.m.

This is the second pharmacy within the company’s portfolio of healthcare services. Mille Lacs Health System purchased Thompson’s Lake Country Drug of Isle in July of this year, now renamed Mille Lacs Health System Community Pharmacy. It is located on Main Street in Isle.

