Mille Lacs Health System will open a new pharmacy in their newly remodeled hospital and clinic facility in Onamia. The new Mille Lacs Health System Community Pharmacy will open on Monday, Oct. 10 at 9 a.m.
This is the second pharmacy within the company’s portfolio of healthcare services. Mille Lacs Health System purchased Thompson’s Lake Country Drug of Isle in July of this year, now renamed Mille Lacs Health System Community Pharmacy. It is located on Main Street in Isle.
“We want to better serve the healthcare needs of residents and patients in our community,” said Bill Nelson, CEO of Mille Lacs Health System. “Being able to get your medications at the same place you see your healthcare team is efficient, saving you time and money. Our patients and residents can be confident they are getting high quality personalized care across their healthcare needs.”
The new pharmacy will be fully staffed with Doctors of Pharmacy, led by Pharmacy Director, Jennifer McDonnell. “Our pharmacists will be able to fill prescriptions more quickly because they will have direct access to healthcare teams and records,” said McDonnell. “This integration will allow us to better serve our community and ensure that they leave the pharmacy with their medications. We have protocols in place that allow the pharmacist to resolve common issues without the need for additional authorization from one’s doctor. It is simpler for our patients and residents.”
The pharmacy space will include the gift shop of the Mille Lacs Health System Auxiliary and will also offer the most popular over-the-counter medications for patients’ convenience. It will be open seven days a week. Weekly hours for both the Isle and Onamia pharmacies are 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The Onamia pharmacy is open on Saturday from 9a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and the Isle Pharmacy is open from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Additionally, the Onamia pharmacy will offer convenient Sunday hours from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The telephone number for the new pharmacy in Onamia is 320-532-2900.
