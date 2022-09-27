Mille Lacs Health System will offer COVID-19 Bivalent vaccine booster shots at the Mille Lacs Health System Community Pharmacy in Isle and at the Mille Lacs Health System Family Medicine Clinic in Onamia. The new vaccine was formulated to address the Omicron variant and was recently approved by the FDA.

The vaccine clinics will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the pharmacy in Isle beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 27. These clinics are limited to adults 18+. Vaccines will be offered daily at the Onamia Clinic of Mille Lacs Health System for children 12-17 beginning on Oct. 3. Proof of vaccination is required, and appointments can be made by calling 320-676-3115 for the pharmacy in Isle or 320-532-3154 for the Onamia Clinic. The hours in both locations are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. You will be reminded to bring your vaccination card at the time you make the appointment.

