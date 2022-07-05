Clinic location on 10th Street NW will open late 2022. Former site of M Health Fairview Clinic
Residents of Milaca and nearby communities will soon have expanded healthcare services nearby. Mille Lacs Health System will open a new Family Medical Clinic on 10th Street NW in Milaca, site of the former M Health Fairview Clinic. The new facility will open in late 2022 and will include Physical Therapy and Chiropractic services currently offered by Mille Lacs Health System at 5th Street SE in Milaca.
This convenient and modern new facility will offer local residents the high-quality care they’ve come to expect from Mille Lacs Health System, the largest health service provider in Mille Lacs County. Services will include clinical appointments with providers, laboratory for blood work, nurse injections, blood pressure checks, immunizations, and radiology. Rehabilitation services will include a team of professionals offering dynamic and comprehensive approaches to rehabilitative care.
“We are pleased to bring our award-winning high-quality family medical clinic services to the Milaca community,” said Bill Nelson, CEO of Mille Lacs Health System. “Our physical therapy and chiropractic services have been very well-received by local Milaca residents. Our expansion in Milaca is in response to many of our patients who have asked us to offer more convenient services in the local Milaca area to help them achieve and maintain their health.”
Milaca businessman and building owner, Carvin Buzzell said, “I am excited that this modern facility will be here for our Milaca friends and neighbors. We need to have a clinic and rehab close by. It’s more convenient and could be life-saving. I am honored and excited to partner with Mille Lacs Health System and look forward to a great long-term partnership.”
Mille Lacs Health System will initially lease 20,000 square feet of the building’s 33,000 square feet.
The Milaca location will be fully staffed by an experienced team of physicians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants with the possibility of specialists being offered in the future. Same day appointments will be available.
Both Tony Hass, D. C. and Chad Barthelemy, Physical Therapist, will continue to serve Mille Lacs Health System Chiropractic and Physical Therapy in the new location. Mille Lacs Health System opened the 5th Street SE offices in May, 2008 and has been proven to be very successful in helping patients achieve optimal functioning.
Mille Lacs Health System is always looking for great people to join the team. If interested in applying, please visit our Careers page at www.mlhealth.org to see if an advertised position is right for you.
For over 65 years Mille Lacs Health System has served the healthcare needs of residents of central Minnesota. It is the largest healthcare provider in Mille Lacs County and is a community owned, not-for-profit healthcare organization.
The Onamia location is a critical access hospital where patients can receive urgent care, emergency, and a wide range of specialty care. Services include long-term care, home care, senior care and ambulance (Onamia and Isle).
Primary care clinics are located in Onamia, Isle, Hillman, Garrison, and soon-to-be Milaca (fall 2022). Mille Lacs Health System partners with Crosier Fathers and Brothers in the operation of Lake Song Assisted Living facility in Onamia.
The non-profit is nearing completion of a $30M expansion and renovation of its flagship location in Onamia, Minnesota. For more information, visit their website at www.mlhealth.org.
