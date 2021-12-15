Looks like the big lake officially froze over sometime the evening of Dec. 6 and morning of Dec. 7. As thoughts turn to ice fishing, this year’s freeze is a little behind average, but well ahead of last year. Last year the lake did not fully freeze until mid-December but there was plenty of ice fishing going on around the rim and in the bays previous to the official main lake freeze.
Now that the winter walleye regulations are in place (as of Dec. 1 anglers can again keep one fish between 21 and 23 inches or one over 28 inches), ice anglers are chomping at the bit to get out there.
At 132,516 acres, Mille Lacs Lake is the second largest lake in Minnesota, second only to Upper and Lower Red (which is currently frozen, with fishable ice). With its massive size and surface area, it’s anyone’s guess as to when it will freeze.
Guessing the ice-in date is popular, but not near as popular as when it will come off in the spring - in anticipation of another summer. The average ice-in over the last 19 years that I’ve been keeping records is around Dec. 3. But for many years, it has formed well before and well after that date.
In the fall when the lake is trying to freeze, wind plays a big part in when it will stay frozen. The lake can freeze shut on a calm cold night, but then the wind picks back up the next day, breaks it up, and opens the lake again.
The afternoon of Sunday, Dec. 5, there was a howling wind out of the southeast that brought in a massive cold front and by Monday morning it was below zero for the first time this year. This lasted all day, but also had a big northwest wind along with it gusting to 40 mph at times.
By late afternoon the wind had somewhat subsided and the lake began to freeze shut. By Tuesday morning it was ice as far as I could see down the west and south side, and the wind was calm with temps in the single digits.
The earliest freeze I have on record was Nov. 14, 2014, and the latest was Dec. 22 the following year. What a difference a year can make in Minnesota. Generally, anglers (and resorters) hope to be driving on the lake by Christmas time, as that is a very popular time frame for ice fishing on Mille Lacs. But in 2015, anglers could barely walk out there.
In 2011, the lake froze on Dec. 6. That’s pretty average, but then it reopened in mid-December out in the middle and stayed that way until mid-January. During that period that the open water was out there, the wind blew the ice around. As a result, as many as 20 anglers were stranded on a huge chunk of ice that had broken free from the north shore on a late evening in mid-December when a big north wind blew up.
After an extensive rescue operation, all anglers and rescuers were safely on shore. Less than a week later, 30 more anglers wound up in the same position, and another rescue operation ensued. Those were the two biggest rescues, but there were also many other smaller scale rescues around the lake around that same time frame, as the big lake refused to freeze shut.
This is a good example of why anglers shouldn’t go out on a sheet of ice if there is an offshore wind, knowing there’s still open water out there. If you are going to fish in these conditions, fish the side of the lake that has an onshore wind. That way, if the ice does move, it will not move away from the shore and strand you and all your stuff. This occurrence is fairly common on the great lakes, not so much around here. But you can never be too careful.
Due to the open water stubbornly staying out in the center of the lake till mid-January in 2011, the ice never did become safe enough for vehicle travel far offshore that year. And when the lake opened on its record early date of March 26, 2012 - the following spring, it did not seem like much of a surprise to locals and resort owners alike, as the ice never did freeze to its average winter thickness.
As of this writing, there is some fishable ice in the smaller bays, there may also be some rim ice in the main lake that could be fishable as well. But use caution if you decide to venture out there, and be sure to have the appropriate tools and flotation devices to get out of the water if you should break through. I always feel better when I see someone else out there first.
