Looking southeast from Seguchie Point toward Sherman’s Point on the west side of the lake showed a nice flat sheet of ice as of Dec. 1.

 Photo by Erik Jacobson

After a chilly evening on Nov. 30, Mille Lacs had a thin layer of ice as far as the eye could see on the morning of Thursday, Dec. 1. Social media began to light up with pictures of the lake from all sides showing a lot of ice. Although there were some small areas of open water, they were isolated. A stiff breeze blew all day, but it did not break up the thin sheet. 

Friday dawned to above freezing temperatures with high winds forecast for the late afternoon and evening hours as a severe cold front was being ushered in from the northwest. Saturday morning dawned well below freezing and the sheet had withstood yet another big blow and remained intact. 

