The news continues to be good for walleye anglers, as of August 30 there have been 52,096 pounds of walleye tallied against the 87,800 pound quota. Now that the peak of the walleye season is well behind us, things are looking really good for the rest of the season on the big lake.
Mille Lacs Lake Area Fisheries Supervisor Tom Heinrich said in a recent email, “Angler success and participation continue to be relatively slow, no doubt due in part, to the windy weather we’ve been experiencing for the past month. The state fishery is currently just under 60% of the allocation.”
As of Sept. 16, anglers have also been able to again harvest one walleye between 21 and 23 inches or one walleye over 28 inches until Dec. 1 when the regulations will be put forth for the winter season. Also as of Sept. 16 was the extended night fishing hours. The 10 pm night ban has been increased by two hours, and anglers can fish until midnight.
The DNR’s post mortality number of walleyes (fish that die after being caught and released) for the last half of Aug. was again down with 486 pounds compared to the first week of August which was 648 pounds. The average weight of each fish was just over a pound and a half. That weight would more than likely be a fish that is well under the current slot size.
Angler hours were down again with 21,317 compared to 32,172 for the first two weeks of August. The total number of walleyes was well down again for this period with 2,565 fish for 4,569 pounds compared to 3,185 fish for 5,209 pounds the previous period. Again, the average weight was a little over a pound and a half, about the same as the previous period.
As for other species, perch were down again with 155 fish weighing 41 pounds averaging a little over 4 ounces each compared to 398 fish weighing just 67 pounds for an average weight of just under three ounces the previous period. Smallmouth were well down again with 2,714 fish but averaging an impressive three pounds each compared to 5,632 fish that averaged around two and three quarter pounds each for the previous period.
Interestingly, there has not been a largemouth bass reportedly caught since June. There were no rock bass reported for the period either compared to the 50 fish that weighed 31 pounds for an average of just a little over a half pound the previous period.
Northern pike were back up with 223 fish caught for 1,009 pounds that averaged only four and a half pounds each compared to the previous period of 75 fish caught but for a whooping 977 pounds averaging out to over 13 pounds each. Interestingly, again, there were no sunfish and crappies reported during this period. The last time a sunfish was reported was in the first two weeks of June, and the last time a crappie was reported was back in May.
Another interesting note in the data was again the muskie numbers. There were no fish reported for this period – a very well known time to be catching these toothy critters. And there were only 25 fish reported for the previous period but for an amazing total weight of 1,163 pounds, or an average of over 46 pounds each. For perspective, the state record muskie is 54 pounds.
No tullibee, burbot or bullhead have been reported so far this open water season.
This creel data is information gathered from anglers at public, and some select private accesses when they come in from fishing. It entails questions like: How long were you fishing? How many, and of what species did you catch? What size were they? Did you harvest any species? Did you catch and release any species? From this information, the DNR will interpolate that data into how many fishermen they determine to have been on the lake during that time period and come up with the number of total fish they think have been caught – harvested or released.
