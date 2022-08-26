In communication with James Fallon, Data Chief, Minnesota portion of Upper Midwest Water Science Center for the U.S. Geological Survey it has been brought to the attention of the Mille Lacs Messengerthat some of the lake level statistics in the publication that were previously published were not completely accurate.
Here are the average lake level’s going back to 2001 according to an email from the U.S. Geological Survey:
The above data’s average level over the last 20 years is 1251.05. That number is approximately four inches lower than the previously published average. The lowest water in the last 20 years remains 2007 with an average level of 1250.39. That number is approximately five and a half inches higher than the previously published level. The highest water was previously listed as 2002, but as the new figures show, 2020 was higher (and higher than 2003) at 1252.39 and will now be considered the “20-year high.”
The Messenger apologizes for any confusion this may have caused.
September is Suicide Prevention Month
Recognition of the vital role mental health plays in overall health has been on the rise in recent years. Mental health disorders like depression affect hundreds of millions of people across the globe. A 2021 report from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation indicated that approximately 280 million people in the world have depression, making it the most common mental health disorder. (Metro)
