If you’re looking for a cozy place to get some work done, enjoy a couple hours away from home, or find your next read, the Mille Lacs Lake Community Library is the place for you.
The Mille Lacs Friends of the Library, about a 14-member group, continues to work to engage the community and provide a dynamic space for the patrons of the library located in Isle. Recently, they’ve rearranged parts of the space and incorporated elements that reflect the community it serves.
Friends of the Library members Claire Burruss, Rita McCarthy and Wendy Kafka with librarian Carolyn Avaire recently highlighted some of those upgrades. They pointed out the kids’ corner toward the back corner of the library. Books geared toward youngsters are easily accessible for small children, along with games and toys. The area has a few small stools, along with a nearby table to play those games.
They showed the newly revamped computer area. Burruss said the computers used to be closer to where the kids’ section is now located – moving it to the front room allows better access to the printer and the librarian for any assistance needed, McCarthy pointed out. With a shelf pulled back a little, more room is provided around the computers, and a little more privacy as well at each workstation.
Prominently featured is the reading nook, which can be seen when the library is first entered. Comfortable chairs beckon anyone to take a seat, flip through a book available or the newspaper, just relax for a few minutes.
Around the library, shots from local photographers adorn the walls. The photos come from Kafka’s connection with the photo club.
It’s a way the Friends of the Library hope to “spark interest in the library” and “get the community involved.” They hope the artistry on the walls can expand over time, that in the future, they can regularly rotate photographs, tapestries, quilts and more. “There’s a lot of white space,” Avaire said.
The Mille Lacs Lake Library has been in operation since 1985, Kafka said. Before that, the East Central Regional Library Bookmobile frequented the area. She recalled bundling up her own children to meet the van when they were young. When the Mille Lacs area location in Isle opened in 1985, it was located in the former one-room city hall, which still stands by the Mille Lacs Lake Museum. It had an “outdoor biffy,” Kafka shared.
The Mille Lacs Friends of the Library was established before the branch officially opened in Isle. She explained this was a holdover practice from when Andrew Carnegie donated money to open libraries across the country. She said these “Friends of” committees were established in the communities in order to demonstrate the support for the library existed before Carnegie gave the money to build.
ECRL was established in 1959 and is the oldest existing regional public library system in Minnesota, according to Minnesota Digital Library.
With the connection to ECRL, the Mille Lacs Library is able to take advantage of some funding to host various events in conjunction with the Friends of the Library. In the past, they’ve gotten Minnesota author William Kent Krueger to come share in Isle. In December, a classical guitarist put on a concert. Contributions to the Friends come from the Lions Club, Quilters Club and some townships put in donations, as well.
The library also plays host to a book club; patrons can check out book club kits and meet the second Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. to discuss the month’s pick. Burruss said they’re working to get back into programming. It’s been “challenging” to get back up to pre-pandemic numbers. “People changed their habits during the pandemic,” Burruss said. But they continue to offer various programming, like crafting. Avaire said they are always open to suggestions from the community, too.
Avaire and the assistant librarian, Tia, also provide storytimes at the library; Avaire will even go out to daycares for a session. The librarians are also happy to help people set up their e-reading devices – patrons of the library can use them to check out books. Not only are computers available for use, people can bring in their own personal devices and take advantage of the free WiFi and charging stations.
The Mille Lacs Lake Community Library is open Wednesday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday 2-7 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. January events include Book Club on Jan. 12 at 6 p.m., crafting vision boards on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 5 p.m. and Storytime with Tia on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 10 a.m. For more information, visit www.ecrlib.org. For more information about joining the Friends of the Library, talk with Carolyn or Tia at the library.
