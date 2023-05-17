As openers go, this one was a fisherman’s. Saturday morning brought no sun, lots of clouds and scattered rain throughout the day, and of course an east northeast wind. Now the old adage goes: when the wind is from the west, the fish bite the best, and when the wind is from the east, the fish bite the least.
Well, from the reports I got the easterly wind did not bother the fish at all, and it was an opener right up there with the best of them. And after last year’s hit and miss opener it was good to hear the fish were cooperating.
This year’s regulations do include an angler harvest of one walleye per person in the 21-23 inch slot size or one over 28 inches for the entire season. So I’m sure that will help bring more anglers to this already popular destination. With this regulation in place, it looks like the traditional fish fry gathering will be happening around the lake this year.
The Messenger caught up with some local guides that fished the big lake to get an opening weekend report, and here’s what they had to say:
Tony Roach from Roach’s Guide Service said: “It was incredible, we absolutely banged them on Mille Lacs. Pitching jigs and minnows in 9-12 feet of water was insanely good. We did spend some time looking, some spots didn’t have fish, but by mid-day and into late afternoon it was lights out good. We got a few on bobbers and leeches and had another buddy that was rigging with leeches and he got a few, but we bonked’um casting jigs and minnows. The smallest we got was about 14 inches and the biggest was around 25 inches, overall a very healthy population. We caught lots of keeper size fish but I would say the majority were those 18-21 inchers.” For more information or to contact Tony for a fishing trip go to www.roachsguideservice.com or call or text 763-226-6656.
Brad Hawthorne from Hawthorne’s Guide Service said: “We saw fish lined up on the break lines like cordwood, a simple jig and minnow approach was all we needed for a two day fish-athon averaging 80 fish a day. We ran out of minnows on Saturday, and Sunday was no exception. We saw fish from 15 to 26 inches and all the fish looked healthy outside of a few that were fresh off the Spawn. I did see a few caught pulling crankbaits that were successful as well, but the mainstay approach for putting large numbers of walleye in the boat was still the jig and minnow, whether that was casting or vertical jigging, or a minnow under a bobber. After seeing this for two days straight I am very confident that Mille Lacs has made a full recovery and is back to its pristine condition like it was when I first started guiding up here 19 years ago.” For more information or to contact Brad for a fishing trip go to www.millelacslakeguide.com or call or text 651-271-8600.
Dustin Monson from Hawg Hunterz Guide Service said: “The 2023 Minnesota fishing opener!! Walleyes were on shallow rock/sand or sand/muddy/weed transitions in 6-12 feet of water. We longline trolled Smithwick Perfect 10 or Rattlin’ floating Rogues in the dark from .8-1.5 mph. During the day we caught fish on Lindy jig/minnow combinations with a gold 1/8 ounce jig producing the most results. Also working is pitching a lipless crankbait such as a Booyah One Knocker or jig/soft plastic and rip/pause/lift/slow drop retrieves.” For more information or to contact Dustin for a fishing trip go to www.hawghunterzguideservice.com or call or text 320-293-2442.
A couple years ago I wrote a report from my friend Paul Hartman who recently built a place at Izatys. He said this year, “We had a wonderful opener with nonstop hooksets and countless doubles. Our end total was 81 walleyes, with more than double that hooked and lost while out there making memories in the wind.1/4 ounce jigs on rock and sand/gravel transitions was the ticket. Keeping the bait moving slowly and on the bottom was also the key.” Hartman said he went to seven different bait shops to get shiners and other minnows, but shiners out produced all other minnows three to one.
Presentations
A jig and minnow is always a great early season presentation in general, whether you cast them or slow troll them. Slow trolling a live bait rig with a minnow or a leech is another good pattern that can be very effective on not only early season walleyes, but all season as well. Jigs and plastics are another great presentation.
Generally anglers like a little “walleye chop” and this opener gave all of that and then some. A chop will not only drift the boat, but it will also break down the sun’s direct rays from penetrating the water, so it’s a little darker the deeper you go, and the fish tend to be less wary of your presentation.
Fishing a little deeper is usually a good rule of thumb during the day, especially on clear water lakes like Mille Lacs. If fishing has slowed down in the area you are fishing, or you’re simply having trouble finding fish, mid-day can be a good time to cruise around and see if you can find schools of fish on your electronics, then stop and fish there.
As usual, Saturday evening brought out the bobber squads. Slip bobber fishing on Mille Lacs has to be one of the most popular ways to fish, especially if you have a boatful of people. Lot’s of boats were fishing the shallow to mid-depth rocks and sand enjoying the evening and catching fish. Anchoring up and fishing a foot or two off the bottom can be a very relaxing way to fish. Young and old never tire of watching the bobber go down.
In most cases, bobber fishing is more of a “let the fish come to you” type of presentation, and it can be very effective. Seems once the fish figure out you’re just going to continue to put some nice lively bait down there, the more fish come to check it out. If you’re not getting bites, or the bite has stopped, it’s a good idea to move on and try another spot.
As darkness drew closer, the lighted bobbers started to illuminate and the trolling boats started to be more prevalent. Trolling crank baits in rocks and sand is another popular pattern on the big lake. Reports were good with numbers of fish caught and some doubles.
With the weekend available to fish all night, many diehards took advantage of it. The 10 p.m. night ban went into effect on Monday, May 15. This will continue throughout the summer until Sept. 1 when the quit time will increase to 12 a.m. midnight, then anglers will get a couple more hours to night fish for walleyes this fall.
One of the good things about trolling is you cover a lot of water. So instead of waiting for the fish to come to you, you go to the fish. If you start catching fish, keep making trolling passes over the area, because usually if there’s one, there’s more. Once the bite slows, move on to another area. Trolling is another good way to put your electronics to work, especially side imaging if you have it. If you find some fish off to the side, move the cursor over and drop a waypoint. Troll up a little further, turn around and troll through the waypoint marking the fish you just saw.
Sunday brought sunny conditions, and temps near the 70 degree mark, and the wind was manageable and continued from a slight northeasterly direction. Boat traffic was lighter than opening day Saturday.
So there’s another opener in the books – fisherman’s weather – but we’ve seen much worse. And although bass opened with the regular fishing opener as a catch and release season, the harvest season begins on Saturday, May 27. Mille Lacs regulations for bass this season is a limit of three, all under 17 inches. Muskie opener is Saturday, June 3 with a statewide 54-inch minimum size limit of one fish, but catch and release is strongly encouraged by the muskie and bass communities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.