Major League Fishing (MLF) is set to visit Onamia, Minn., and Mille Lacs Lake next week, Sept. 10-15, for the seventh and final regular-season event of the 2022 MLF Bass Pro Tour season – the Bally Bet Stage Seven at Mille Lacs Lake presented by Minn Kota.

The six-day event, hosted by the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, will showcase 80 of the top professional anglers in the world, including bass-fishing superstars like Kevin VanDam, Ott DeFoe, Jacob Wheeler, Jordan Lee, and reigning REDCREST Champion Bobby Lane. They’ll be competing for a purse of more than $805,000, including a top payout of $100,000 and valuable points in hopes of qualifying for REDCREST IV, the Bass Pro Tour championship.

