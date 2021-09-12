The newly formed Mille Lacs Raiders volleyball team, a paired squad of Isle and Onamia players, opened its 2021 campaign on the road when they took on the Aitkin Gobblers on Sept. 2.
The match was close by any standards. The Raiders’ ended up losing in four sets, but the total margin of the three losses was seven points.
“We knew going into this season, with just four seniors and so many underclassmen on our roster, that we would have a tough road ahead, but our girls put up a great fight tonight which shows we have some talent on our team,” said Raiders’ head coach Marcia Balder after the loss.
Statistical highlights for the Raiders included 18 kills by Ashley Strang, followed by eight kills from Shayla Nayquonabe and three by Isle’s Katlyn Schoeck.
Onamia’s Abby Bineik led the team in digs with 11 followed by Strang with seven.
Ashley Rogers of Onamia led the squad in set-assists, and the team recorded 14 aces, including four each by Schoeck and Rogers, and three each by Strang and Jenna Carlson.
Mille Lacs 25 25 22 23
Aitkin 27 18 25 25
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.