The Mille Lacs Raiders volleyball team closed out its regular season with a split in four matches at a tournament hosted by Upsala High on Oct. 21. The Raiders lost to Class AA Osakis and to Pine River, and beat Class AA Holdingford and Class A Swanville, leaving them with an overall record of 13-13 heading into the Section 5A Tournament.
Mille Lacs was seeded second in their four-team pod in the section tourney and were scheduled to open play on Oct. 29 against third-seeded Ogilvie.
The Raiders beat Ogilvie, 3-1, to advance to the field of eight in the sections where they were scheduled to take on the top-seed Pine River-Backus Tigers staged in Aitkin. Results of that match will appear in the Nov. 10 issue of the Messenger.
Ogilvie
The second-seeded Mille Lacs Raiders in Pod D of the four-pod Section 5A volleyball tournament, hosted the third seeded Ogilvie Lions at Onamia High on Oct. 29.
There is an old axiom in sports that says it is hard to beat a team three times in a season, and that was the saying the Raiders were hoping to disprove this time around. Mille Lacs had beaten Ogilvie twice during the regular season, albeit, both matches were hard-fought and could have gone either way.
The Raiders were entering the section tourney with an overall record of 13-13 and having lost their last four regular season matches.
The Raiders breezed through set one taking advantage of five Lion service errors and five aces by Mille Lacs servers, including three off the service of 8th-grader who came on to spark a 6-0 run late in the set to put the game away.
Set two was a close encounter throughout which featured eight ties, including at 19-19, 24-24 and 25-25 before Ogilvie slammed away points 26 and 27 to win by two.
The final two set were handily won by Mille Lacs where they combined to out kill Ogilvie 22-8 and recorded 11 aces against the Lion’s backcourt.
Mille Lacs finished the match with 43 kills compared to 28 by Ogilvie. The Raiders also had 16 aces and the Lions did not help their cause putting up 14 serves errors.
Among the 43 kills were 14 from Ashley Strang and 12 from Shayla Nayquonabe. Isle High athletes Jenna Carlson and Gabby Perkio each had their best matches of the season, recording six kills each.
Ogilvie 20 27 16 17
Mille Lacs 25 25 25 25
