The Mille Lacs Raiders girls basketball team brought its overall record to 5-14 after going 1-2 last week.
Wrenshall
The Mille Lacs Raiders and Wrenshall Wrens girls basketball teams put up a combined 123 points when they met at Onamia High’s gym on Jan. 31. The Raiders came out on the winning end, earning their fifth victory of the season, 71-52.
Mille Lacs more than doubled up on Wrenshall in the first half, taking an 18-point lead, but the Wrens held their own in the second period being out-scored by just one point.
Three Raiders accounted for 61 of Mille Lacs’ 71 points, led by Onamia senior Aiyanna Mitchell’s career high 29 points, which included five 3-pointers, followed by 21 points from Isle sophomore Katlyn Schoeck and 11 points by Onamia junior Celleia Simmons-Merrill.
The Pine City Dragons used their superior height and ball handling on offense and caused the host Mille Lacs Raiders to turn the ball over 20 times with their press on the way to a convincing 64-43 conference win on Feb. 3.
The Dragons started the game with a 10-0 run and really never looked back.
Aiyanna Mitchell, Celleia Simmons-Merrill and Abby Biniek accounted for 32 of the Raiders 43 total points and Mille Lacs shot 31 percent from the field compared to 41 percent by Pine City, which included seven 3-pointers.
Scoring only three field goals in the first half and just one in the second period, is not a recipe for winning a basketball game, but that is what the Mille Lacs Raiders girls team did in a lopsided 46-25 loss to the visiting Rush City Tigers on Feb. 4.
Actually, the Raiders were down by just six points at half-time, but were outscored 24-11 in the second period.
