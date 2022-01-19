The Mille Lacs Raiders varsity wrestling team, along with coaches and student managers (above), were all smiles following the Raiders’ victory over the Rush City/Braham Knights — a win that earned them the Great River Conference Championship for 2021-22.
Often the Great River Conference wrestling schedule is scattered over the three-month season with the final meets usually set for mid-February.
Not so this season.
All the GRC meets were concluded in mid-January, so, the Mille Lacs Raiders knew what was at stake, going into their final meet of the season on Jan. 13 against the Rush City/Braham Knights on Jan. 13 at Isle’s gym. On that Thursday evening, the Raiders rolled out two brand new black and gold wrestling mats with the hopes of winning a Great River Conference title. Having already racked up four conference wins, only the Knights stood between Mille Lacs and their first GRC team title since 2018.
The Raiders jumped out early with four straight wins by Creedon Spengler, Zach Remer, Carter Adickes and Chase Calander to gain a 24-0 lead.
The Knights got on the board at 132, but Landyn Remer answered with a quick 53- second pin to maintain the big Raider lead.
At 145, BRC got another win, but Bailey Geist and Chris Ecker muscled their way to a pair of pins to give the home squad a commanding lead. The Raiders would win two of the final five matches, enough to win in convincing fashion, 54-27.
In the second match of the evening, the Raiders dropped a heartbreaker to Staples-Motley, 41-39. Zach Remer and Bailey Geist each picked up their second pin of the evening for the black and gold, and Carter Adickes added an exciting overtime win. When the 120 pound match was knotted at 5-5 after regulation and still tied after an additional two minutes of overtime, Carter was able to hold down his Staples opponent for the final 30 seconds to win 6-5 in the sudden-victory round.
Following the exciting night on the mat, Raiders head coach Josh Hughley heaped praise on his team, saying, “I am so proud of the way these guys have wrestled so far this year. Winning the GRC title is a goal for us each year and to meet that goal this season is really awesome for this whole group.”
