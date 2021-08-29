Local fall high school sports programs are scheduled to open their 2021 seasons during the final week of August and the first week of September.
This year marks a milestone in local sports in that both Isle and Onamia High Schools have decided to pair all of their sports programs throughout the school year. The three fall sports include girls cross-country, volleyball and football.
Cross-country had been paired for several decades, but only this past winter did the local school boards agree to also pair volleyball and football.
As of this fall, all the paired teams will adopt the team name, “Mille Lacs Raiders”, with school colors of black, red and white, which reflect at least one color from each schools previous color schemes when Isle players were the Huskies and Onamia’s were the Panthers.
Cross-country
Onamia teacher Jeff Walz returns for his 20th year as coach of the Raiders girls cross-country program.
Returning to the varsity line-up is senior Molly Saboo, who was a dominant figure in the sport last fall when she won each of the regular-scheduled conference meets (even though the field for each meet was limited to four teams) and she finished second in the Great River Conference Championship Meet.
As they were last season, the Raiders will not be fielding a complete team, unless, as Walz said there happen to be three to four athletes come out for the sport when school resumes in September.
This year, meets are scheduled to feature anywhere from 13 to 20 teams. “Even though we will probably be fielding just two varsity and two junior high runners, I expect our athletes to work hard at practice and be competitive at our meets,” Walz said.
Football
If ever there was a situation where combining local football teams was necessary, this may be the time.
Last season, the Isle Huskies went winless in six games, including having to bow out of two games because of lack of players or pandemic issues.
The Onamia Panthers turned in a similar season in 2020, winning just twice, with one of those wins coming against Isle.
If the two squads had decided to go it alone this fall, there was a good chance neither school would have been able to field a 9-man squad of varsity-level talent. That is one reason both Isle and Onamia school boards decided to pair their varsity teams.
So far, there are 29 boys grades 9-12 who have turned out to play football for the combined Isle/Onamia Mille Lacs Raiders, with just two seniors from both schools on the squad as of mid-August. “We have two more seniors who have given us notice they will be with us, but haven’t been here as yet,” said Raiders’ head coach Jim Henrickson.
The Raiders will be playing 11-man football this season, as opposed to the past decade or so when both schools were competing in the 9-man format.
The Raiders open their season on the road against Hinckley/Finlayson on Sept. 2, and open their home season at Isle High on Sept. 10 when they host the Rush City Tigers. The team has planned a tail-gate party in the IHS parking lot for those attending the game. The party includes free food and drink along with a live band.
Volleyball
The newly formed Mille Lacs Raiders varsity volleyball team enters the season with hopes of being competitive in the Great River Conference despite having just eight 11th and 12-grade girls on the squad of 28 who showed up for practice in mid-August. Four of those eight are from Isle and four from Onamia.
“We may get a few more girls coming out when school begins, said Raider’s head coach, Marcia Dahl.
Onamia comes off a year where they won the conference title in the fall of 2020, and Isle has had several rough years in the won-loss column of late. With so few upperclassmen on the varsity squad, the pairing of the two squads may have come at an opportune time. For sure, the Raiders will have to rely heavily on their freshmen and sophomores to fill in the six positions on the team.
“Many of the girls in our program have put in time this past summer, honing their skills by playing in leagues and camps around the area,” Dahl said. “We’ve seen progress in our younger players and we are going to have to count on them to step up to the varsity level if we are to have a winning season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.