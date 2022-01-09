Mille Lacs Raiders varsity boys basketball coach Jason Runyan is dealing with a rough start to the 2021-22 season. With just two veteran seniors on the squad and a group of young talent in the wings, he says he is watching his team improve as the season progresses.
Last season, Isle and Onamia’s high school boys basketball teams were each 2-17, with one of their two wins coming against each other.
Losing seasons in the recent past for both squads, along with projected enrollment declines for the future, prompted both Onamia and Isle school boards to pair their teams starting this season.
The newly formed Mille Lacs Raiders took to the courts this late fall being able to field decent numbers in junior high, along with enough boys to make up a C-squad, junior varsity and varsity.
So far, the younger boys are turning in winning seasons, whereas the 13 men on the varsity team are still looking for their first win with a record of 0-7 heading into the new year.
With varsity coach Jason Runyan still trying to find the right combination of players to be competitive, he has had to witness the outcome of his team which is rife with young players and just four seniors, two of whom have seen only limited varsity action in the past.
Through the first seven games prior to Jan. 1, the Raiders have been outscored, on average, 61-37. Part of the reason for the losing causes have been their inability to handle an opponent’s press, which they have seen in every outing. Turning the ball over due to the press, lack of varsity experience in the upper grades and the fact that the Raiders are simply being out manned in practically every event so far has led to the meager start.
Through it all, coach Runyan, who has had a front row seat watching his team so far, had this to say about his chargers heading into the new year: “We lost our last game at the buzzer to Cook County, but that was a good learning game for us. We are getting better, I promise.”
To date, the paired Raiders are in basically the same position as they were last season when they were going it separately. One thing is for sure: Neither Isle nor Onamia going it alone would have a victory to this point.
Fans and coaches ought to be keeping their eyes on the growth of a group of talented younger players as they finish this season and look forward to what that core blend of cagers will be bringing to the area courts in the coming years.
