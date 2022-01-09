Mille Lacs Raider wrestling coach Josh Hughley has seen his 14-man varsity squad go 5-1 in dual meets prior to the holiday break, and has had a number of individuals reach personal milestones along the way.
The Mille Lacs Raiders wrestling program and the area cross-country team are the longest-running paired teams among Isle and Onamia High Schools.
There is little doubt that going it alone in wrestling, Onamia and Isle would have had some lean years trying to field complete teams of 14 grapplers, especially against most other Class A teams in their conference and section had they not combined squads nearly 30 years ago.
Since pairing in the 1990s, the Raiders have been able, year-in and year-out. To compete at a high level in the Great River Conference and in sections.
This season, the Raiders started out on a hot note as a team, posting a 5-1 dual-meet record prior to the Christmas break.
When many of their opponents had to forfeit at multiple weights, Mille Lacs has had enough athletes to fill most weight categories, which has helped piling up the victories.
Several individuals have emerged as stalwarts on the varsity team, including 9th-grader Zach Remer, who last season qualified for the state tourney, and Isle senior Daniel Miller, who may be looking at posting the best year of his illustrious career on the mat for the Raiders.
Add to those solid performers, young men such a Cam Wilkes, Chase Calander, Tucker Strecker, Bailey Geist, Chris Ecker, Jake Wind and David Lester to name a few, and coach Josh Hughley is surely looking ahead to another competitive conference season and post-season.
And as far as up and coming stars on the mat are concerned, sources tell the Messenger that a young man to keep an eye on is 8th-grader Carter Adickes, who many think has the ability to do great things.
Individually, several Raiders achieved some milestones so far this season, including Bailey Geist and Chase Calander who recorded their 25th varsity wins, Zach Remer, who, as a 9th-grader, got his 25th career pin and Cam Wilkes who earned his 60th career win.
