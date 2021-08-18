*The Mille Lacs Raiders first home football game is scheduled for Sept. 10 vs. Rush City at Isle High School at 7:00 p.m. A tailgate party for that game begins at 5:15 in the IHS parking lot with free food, drinks and a live band.
*The Raiders football program is sponsoring a youth football team featuring Onamia and Isle kids from 4th-6th grades. Equipment night and sign-up is Aug. 23 from 4-7 p.m. at the Isle IREC. Practice begins on Aug. 24.
*The Mille Lacs Raider football and volleyball teams will be hosting a Cornhole Fundraising Tourney on Sept. 11 at the Wahkon Inn. Register by calling Jim Henrickson at 813 296 0197.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.