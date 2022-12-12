Boys Basketball
Thirteen boys, five from Onamia and eight from Isle took the court on Dec. 2 as the 2022-23 version of the Mille Lacs Raiders. They were to take on the Swanville Bulldogs in a non-conference game to open the winter season.
Things did not work out well for the home team. The Raiders spotted the Bulldogs a 13-0 lead during the first five minutes and by game’s end it was more downhill for Mille Lacs in a lopsided, 73-36 loss.
Even without a hint of a press from Swanville, Mille Lacs turned the ball over 11 times during the first half and were doubled up on the scoreboard, 36-18.
The Raiders had the same fate in the second half, being outscored 37-18.
The game was mostly settled with Mille Lacs inability to hold on to the ball, turning the ball over 20 times to just three by the Bulldogs. The other factor in the outcome was that Swanville made 24 field goals to just 12 by Mille Lacs.
Swanville finished the night shooting 34 percent while Mille Lacs shot 28 percent.
All 13 Raiders saw action during the game. Leading the Raiders in scoring was Hunter Haggberg with nine points, followed by eight by Eric Pederson and six from Julian Tompkins.
Swanville 36 37 73
Mille Lacs 18 18 36
Scoring: Haggberg 9, Pederson 8, Tompkins 6, Remer 4, Schleis 4, Gallion 3, Mueller 2.
Girls Basketball
It was the debut for Aleia Haggberg as head girls basketball coach of the Mille Lacs Raiders when she took her chargers to the court at IHS for a non-conference match-up against the Mora Mustangs on Dec. 1. The game got off to a splendid start for the Raiders when they took an 8-0 lead during the first four minutes of the first period.
The Mustangs responded with an 11-0 run mid-way through the first half, but Mille Lacs came back on a 13-7 burst to trail by just two points, 25-23, by intermission.
Even though the Raiders scored no points and turned the ball over 10 times during the first five minutes of the second period, they trailed by just four points.
But a full-court press which caused Mille Lacs to turn the ball over 31 times in the 36-minute contest proved to be the game breaker.
Final score: Mora 55, Mille Lacs 41.
Mille Lacs finished the game shooting 31 percent from the field, while Mora was 19-54 for 36 percent.
Isle junior Katlyn Schoeck led the Raiders in scoring with 12 points, followed by Brooklyn Orazem with 11 and six points each from Annah Ludwig and Mallory Vanbuskirk.
Juniors Lauren Kohlgraf and Lindsie Kleven accounted for 31 of Mora’s total of 51 points.
Mora 25 30 55
Mille Lacs 23 18 41
Scoring: Schoeck 12, Orazem 11, Ludwig 6, Vanbuskirk 6, C. Simmon-Merrill 3, Remer 2, Biniek 1.
Wrestling
The Mille Lacs Raiders wrestling team started off the 2022-2023 season by hosting a triangular against the Ogilvie Lions and the Minneapolis North Polars on Thursday, Dec. 1. The night proved to be a good one for the home squad as they came away with a pair of victories, 49-25 over Ogilvie and 60-21 over Minneapolis North.
After spotting the Lions a four point lead, the Raiders came back with wins at the next five weights, highlighted by Donovan Schmid picking up his first win of the season 5-2 decision over his state ranked opponent and Carter Adickes added a 13-1 major decision and Cam Wilkes earned a quick pin to build a 25-4 lead. Hudson Mann and Bailey Geist added first period pins to help build the Raider lead to 49-7. The Lions won the last three weights to close out the match, but the Raiders won out, 49-25.
In the final match of the evening, the Raiders came away with a big 60-21 win. Zach Remer, Donovan Schmid, Carter Adickes, Cam Wilkes, Landyn Remer, Hudson Mann, and Bailey Geist all got pins for the Raiders to rack up 54 points. The final match of the night for the Raiders was one of the most exciting. Chris Ecker, wrestling at 195, fell behind early 12-2 but stormed back in the second period and turned his opponent to earn a pin.
This puts the Raiders at 2-0 to start the season.
