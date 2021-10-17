With a split in their two matches last week, the Mille Lacs Raiders volleyball team remained unbeaten at 4-0 in the Great River Conference and lost their second match to a Section 5A team. Counting their tournament matches, the Raider are now, 11-7.
Swanville
The Mille Lacs Raiders took on the Swanville Bulldogs in a battle of two Section 5A teams on Oct. 4.
The Raiders were heading into battle trying to figure out who to replace injured Onamia junior Ashley Rogers who was their leading setter and one of the leagues top servers. The Bulldogs took advantage of that hole in the Raiders’ line-up on the way to a 3-1 victory.
This was only the second loss this season to a team in the Raiders’ section.
Mille Lacs 22 19 25 19
Swanville 25 25 22 25
Ogilvie
The conference foe Ogilvie Lions volleyball team paid a visit to the Onamia gymnasium on Oct. 7 hoping to avenge an earlier loss to the Mille Lacs Raiders this fall.
Mille Lacs found a way to pick up the slack left by the loss of their leading setter, and won the match in four tightly-contested sets.
Ogilvie 18 24 25 16
Mille Lacs 25 26 22 25
