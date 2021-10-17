With a split in their two matches last week, the Mille Lacs Raiders volleyball team remained unbeaten at 4-0 in the Great River Conference and lost their second match to a Section 5A team. Counting their tournament matches, the Raider are now, 11-7. 

Swanville 

The Mille Lacs Raiders took on the Swanville Bulldogs in a battle of two Section 5A teams on Oct. 4. 

The Raiders were heading into battle trying to figure out who to replace injured Onamia junior Ashley Rogers who was their leading setter and one of the leagues top servers. The Bulldogs took advantage of that hole in the Raiders’ line-up on the way to a 3-1 victory.

This was only the second loss this season to a team in the Raiders’ section. 

Mille Lacs    22   19   25   19

Swanville       25    25   22   25 

Ogilvie 

The conference foe Ogilvie Lions volleyball team paid a visit to the Onamia gymnasium on Oct. 7 hoping to avenge an earlier loss to the Mille Lacs Raiders this fall.

Mille Lacs found a way to pick up the slack left by the loss of their leading setter, and won the match in four tightly-contested sets. 

Ogilvie        18   24   25   16

Mille Lacs   25   26   22   25

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.