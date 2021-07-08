History Festival and Rendezvous
The 26th Annual History Festival and Rendezvous was held Saturday, June 26 and Sunday, June 27 The event was located at the 1800’s frontier Rendezvous camp located at the DeCorsa Vineyard and Farm Winery in Isle. The event was well-attended, and the participants had a great time traveling back in time to an 1830s fur trade encampment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.