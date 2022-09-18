On Sept. 9, the Rush City Tigers football team, coming off their opening-season 36-6 rout of East Central a week before, hosted the Mille Lacs Raiders, who lost big to Hinkley/Finlayson in their opening game of the 2022 campaign.
The Raiders encountered a carbon-copy of their first loss, falling behind the Tigers 42-0 by intermission with the final two quarters played in running time.
The Tigers scored touchdowns on each of their first seven possessions before pulling their starters on offense and defense several minutes into the second half after scoring their seventh TD to go up, 50-0.
From then on, the Raiders scored their first points of the season, with two points coming on an intentional safety taken by the Tigers. Mille Lacs also put together a 68-yard scoring drive late in the game, highlighted by a nifty 33-yard pass to sophomore Creedon Spengler, a 17-yard run by ninth-grade quarterback Sam Hebeisen and a 15-yard touchdown run by ninth-grader Gabe Honek.
The Raiders had the ball on offense 10 times, resulting in four series turned over on downs, one punt blocked, four drives halted by interception and one touchdown. Mille Lacs had 125 yard of total offense, including 79 on the ground with 35 yards by Hebeisen, 30 from Josiah Mueller and 20 by Honek, and 46 through the air, all caught by Spengler. Rush City put up 230 yards of rushing offense and just 43 yards in the air if one counted the pass-interception for touchdown in the first quarter.
The Raiders host Chisholm at Isle’s football field on Sept. 16.
