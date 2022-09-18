Raiders football

Good hands

Isle sophomore Creedon Spengler has been the Mille Lacs Raider’s leading receiver through two games so far this season with 12 catches for 113 yards. 

 Photo by Karen Nelson

On Sept. 9, the Rush City Tigers football team, coming off their opening-season 36-6 rout of East Central a week before, hosted the Mille Lacs Raiders, who lost big to Hinkley/Finlayson in their opening game of the 2022 campaign. 

The Raiders encountered a carbon-copy of their first loss, falling behind the Tigers 42-0 by intermission with the final two quarters played in running time. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.