The four girls, grades 7-12 who run for the Mille Lacs Raiders cross-country program, competed in two races last week — taking part in the Hinckley Invitational and a meet hosted by Crosby-Ironton.
Prior to the Hinckley meet, Raiders coach Jeff Walz had this to say: “Hinckley is hosting the Great River Conference championship meet this season at Grand National Golf Course, so it was important for us to run that venue during the regular season. Actually, adding the Hinckley meet meant losing the annual St. John’s Prep meet, but our only senior, Molly Saboo and I chose to drop that meet and compete at Hinckley instead.
The junior high girls got the Hinckley meet off on a high note when Liz Schleis and Abby Skogen dominated the race, finishing 1-2. Saboo was hoping to do the same in the varsity meet. In the field were all the conference schools, along with others outside the GRC, including Cambridge-Isanti, North Branch, Mora and Chisago Lakes. Saboo started the race in the lead with three other GRC competitors on her heads. Slowly the Onamia senior lengthened her lead won the race by 21 seconds. The top four places belonged to GRC athletes. Because Mille Lacs could not field a complete varsity team, Hinckley’s team won the event.
The C-I meet is typically held at Ruttger’s Bay Lake golf course, but since the course is under construction, the meet was moved to the Cuyuna Rolling Hills course in Deerwood.
“We had never been there before and were curious how big those “rolling hills” were,” said Walz. It turned out that the course was very challenging with some rough terrain.
The Raiders junior high girls again surprised coaches and fans. Considering the girls were competing against others from 13 schools including Brainerd and Staples-Motley, the Raider trio knew they would have a tough time vying for the eight medals. But, Abby Skogen, Liz Schleis and Sarah Litz ran their best races of the year, with Skogen finishing sixth and Schleis eighth, both earning well deserved medals for their efforts.
As for Molly Saboo, the Raiders only varsity competitor: She not only battled a difficult course but she competed against two girls from fifth-ranked Staples-Motley. Saboo, as she has all season, ran a smooth race, finishing fifth among the 72 runners in the field.
Staples-Motley won the event.
